Deputy President Mashatile leads a provincial outreach visit to Limpopo to assess state of Giyani water projects, 6 to 7 Sept
Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Task Team established to address water challenges in various areas in the country, will on Friday, 06 September 2024, visit the Limpopo Province to assess progress achieved on various intervention projects undertaken to improve water services in Greater Giyani Local Municipality.
The Task Team, led by Deputy President Mashatile, is an institutional coordinating mechanism, which brings together key role players within Government to provide leadership and technical assistance towards the resolution of challenges in the provision of water services in the country.
The two-day oversight visit is aimed at ensuring that there is access to functional basic water supply infrastructure for the surrounding communities of Giyani, as well as to deal with the long standing challenges of water backlog in the area.
In this regard, the Deputy President, supported by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina, will commence the visit by conducting a walkabout at the Nandoni Dam Pump Station and proceed to several other projects, including a Canal at Xikukwana, Giyani Water Treatment Works, and a reticulation project at Nwakhuwani.
Deputy President Mashatile will also lead an engagement with members of the surrounding communities at the Thomo CommunityHall, to outline progress achieved by Government in improving the reliability of water services to the area and also promote transparency on water issues affecting different communities.
The Deputy President will be accompanied by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina; Deputy Ministers, Mr David Mahlobo and Mr Isaac Seitlholo; Acting Premier of the Limpopo Province, Mr Basikopo Makamu; Members of the Limpopo Provincial Executive Council; District and Local Mayors; as well as Traditional leadership representatives.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
DAY 1: Friday, 06 September 2024
Photo Opportunity on arrival of the Deputy President
Time: 10h00 (media to arrive at 08h00)
Venue: Nandoni Dam Pump Station
Site inspections visit
Time: 10h00
Venue: Nandoni Dam Pump Station, Thohoyandou
Showcasing of Middle Letaba Canal
Time: 10h40
Venue: Xikukwana Village
Site visit to Giyani Water Treatment Works
Time: 11h30
Venue: Giyani Water Treatment Work (Nsami Dam)
Site visit to Giyani Water Pipelines and Reticulation
Time: 13h00
Venue: Pipeline B Nwakhuwani
Public participation engagement
Time: 14h00
Venue: Giyani Stadium,
DAY 2: Saturday, 07 September 2023
Visits to Giyani Water Pipelines and Water Reticulation sites led by Minister Majodina
Time: 09h00 - 12h00
Venue: Ndindani, Mapayeni & Homu Villages, Giyani
For more information and accreditation please contact:
The Presidency
Mr Sam Bopape
Cell: 082 318 5251
Water and Sanitation
Dr Mandla Mathebula
Cell: 083 235 8675
Mr Raletjena
Cell: 082 928 4148
Media enquiries:
Mr Keith Khoza
Acting Spokesperson to Deputy President Mashatile
Cell: 066 195 8840
