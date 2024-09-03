Submit Release
Deputy President Mashatile leads a provincial outreach visit to Limpopo to assess state of Giyani water projects, 6 to 7 Sept

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Task Team established to address water challenges in various areas in the country, will on Friday, 06 September 2024, visit the Limpopo Province to assess progress achieved on various intervention projects undertaken to improve water services in Greater Giyani Local Municipality.

The Task Team, led by Deputy President Mashatile, is an institutional coordinating mechanism, which brings together key role players within Government to provide leadership and technical assistance towards the resolution of challenges in the provision of water services in the country.

The two-day oversight visit is aimed at ensuring that there is access to functional basic water supply infrastructure for the surrounding communities of Giyani, as well as to deal with the long standing challenges of water backlog in the area.

In this regard, the Deputy President, supported by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina, will commence the visit by conducting a walkabout at the Nandoni Dam Pump Station and proceed to several other projects, including a Canal at Xikukwana, Giyani Water Treatment Works, and a reticulation project at Nwakhuwani. 

Deputy President Mashatile will also lead an engagement with members of the surrounding communities at the Thomo CommunityHall, to outline progress achieved by Government in improving the reliability of water services to the area and also promote transparency on water issues affecting different communities.

The Deputy President will be accompanied by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina; Deputy Ministers, Mr David Mahlobo and Mr Isaac Seitlholo; Acting Premier of the Limpopo Province, Mr Basikopo Makamu; Members of the Limpopo Provincial Executive Council; District and Local Mayors; as well as Traditional leadership representatives.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

DAY 1: Friday, 06 September 2024

Photo Opportunity on arrival of the Deputy President

Time: 10h00 (media to arrive at 08h00)
Venue: Nandoni Dam Pump Station

Site inspections visit

Time: 10h00
Venue: Nandoni Dam Pump Station, Thohoyandou

Showcasing of Middle Letaba Canal 

Time: 10h40

Venue: Xikukwana Village

Site visit to Giyani Water Treatment Works 

Time: 11h30

Venue: Giyani Water Treatment Work (Nsami Dam)

Site visit to Giyani Water Pipelines and Reticulation

Time: 13h00

Venue: Pipeline B Nwakhuwani

Public participation engagement

Time: 14h00

Venue: Giyani Stadium,

DAY 2: Saturday, 07 September 2023

Visits to Giyani Water Pipelines and Water Reticulation sites led by Minister Majodina

Time: 09h00 - 12h00

Venue: Ndindani, Mapayeni & Homu Villages, Giyani

For more information and accreditation please contact:

The Presidency 
Mr Sam Bopape 
Cell: 082 318 5251

Water and Sanitation 
Dr Mandla Mathebula 
Cell: 083 235 8675 

Mr Raletjena 
Cell: 082 928 4148

Media enquiries: 
Mr Keith Khoza 
Acting Spokesperson to Deputy President Mashatile
Cell: 066 195 8840

