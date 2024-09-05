Nirvana Labs Surpasses 60 Blockchain Networks Supported, Expands Customer Base to Over 50 Enterprise Customers

The world's only bare metal web3 cloud platform hits milestone fresh off its seed round funding.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nirvana Labs, developers of the pioneering crypto-specific bare metal cloud platform, proudly announces a significant milestone: the support of over 60 blockchain networks and a rapidly expanding customer base that now exceeds 50 web3 companies. This achievement cements Nirvana Labs' position as a leading provider of tailored web3 cloud hosting solutions for the blockchain ecosystem.Reaching New Heights: 60 Blockchain Networks Supported.Nirvana Cloud is now hosting infrastructure for more than 60 blockchain networks, reflecting its commitment to enhancing the decentralized ecosystem. This extensive network across EVM and non EVM support allows developers, dApps, and blockchain companies to seamlessly deploy and manage their applications across multiple chains, leveraging Nirvana Labs' high-performance infrastructure to optimize costs, speed, reliability, and scalability.Expanding Customer Base: Over 40 Companies Onboard.The company’s customer base has grown to include more than 50 companies including blockchain gaming firms, on-chain oracles, indexers and subgraphers, and DeFi platforms, all benefiting from Nirvana Labs' specialized cloud infrastructure. Major clients such as Chainlink, Thirdweb, Goldsky, Polysign, Berachain, Horizon Labs, and the Xai Foundation have already integrated Nirvana’s services, experiencing significant improvements across performance and cost-efficiency.Nirvana Cloud: The Ultimate Bare Metal Solution for Web3:Nirvana Labs continues to lead the charge in revolutionizing cloud computing for Web3. Nirvana Cloud, the company’s flagship product, offers a bare-metal infrastructure optimized for blockchain workloads. This approach eliminates the inefficiencies of traditional cloud environments, providing direct access to hardware resources and enabling unparalleled performance and cost reduction.Nirvana Cloud’s key features include:- Low Latency & High Throughput: Optimized for blockchain tasks, ensuring fast and efficient data processing.- Cost Efficiency: Offering up to 80% savings compared to traditional cloud providers, freeing up capital for innovation and growth.- Scalability & Customization: Tailored infrastructure setups that meet the specific needs of Web3 applications, with the ability to scale seamlessly as demands grow.- Reliability & Security: Backed by a 99.99% uptime SLA and a global data center presence, ensuring high availability and robust security for all operations.Nirvana Nodes: Managed Services for the Most Demanding Workloads:In addition to its web3 hosting offering, Nirvana Labs’ managed services—Nirvana Nodes—provide critical infrastructure support for Web3's most demanding workloads.These services include:- Dedicated & Flex RPC Nodes: Ensuring high uptime and reliability for blockchain networks.- Multi-Chain APIs: Simplifying the complexity of managing multi-chain environments, enabling seamless cross-chain interactions.- App-Chains Support: Tailored solutions for specific blockchain applications, optimizing performance and resource allocation.CEO Statement: Leading the Future of Web3 Cloud Computing:“Our recent milestones mark a pivotal moment for Nirvana Labs and the broader Web3 ecosystem,” said Dan Burke, CEO of Nirvana Labs. “Supporting over 60 blockchain networks and serving more than 50 web3 companies is a testament to our platform’s capabilities and the trust that the industry has placed in us. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in Web3, providing the infrastructure that will power the next generation of decentralized applications.”About Nirvana Labs:Nirvana Labs is the world’s only crypto-specific cloud computing platform, offering cutting-edge solutions designed to meet the demands of Web3 workloads. With a focus on performance, scalability, and cost-efficiency, Nirvana Labs provides a robust infrastructure that powers the future of blockchain technology. For more information, visit https://nirvanalabs.io/

