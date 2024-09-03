Launch of the 3rd edition of the publication “On the Verge of National Liberation – Chronology”

Tue. 27 of August of 2024, 18:05h

The Presidency of the Council of Ministers announces the launch of the 3rd edition of the publication “On the Verge of the National Liberation – Chronology’. This book, initially published in 2009 to mark the tenth anniversary of the Popular Consultation, was reissued on the twentieth anniversary of the Referendum. Now, on the 25th anniversary, it receives a new edition that celebrates the firmness and bravery of the Timorese.

This special edition includes a message from Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, who extols the fundamental role of the people in the conquest of independence, calling on “the new generation” “not to forget the following: IT WAS THE PEOPLE WHO FOUGHT, IT WAS THE PEOPLE WHO SUFFERED, IT WAS THE PEOPLE WHO WON THE STRUGGLE!!! – THE PEOPLE ARE THE GREAT HEROES OF INDEPENDENCE!!!”.

The publication also features a new foreword by the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, who recalls the resilience of the Timorese and the importance of perpetuating this history as a source of learning and inspiration.

In this foreword, Minister Agio states that “the Popular Consultation held on August 30th, 1999, was a crucial moment in this journey, representing the expression of the sovereign will of a People who, for decades, had faced occupation, repression and humanitarian challenges” and expresses the wish “that this publication will inspire the construction of the fairer and more democratic future, not only in Timor-Leste but in all nations seeking their path to freedom”.

The launch of this third edition is an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made and the courage shown by the Timorese on the road to self-determination. The chronology presented in the publication records the events that took place between May 5th and September 4th, 1999, highlighting decisive moments such as the first time the flag of the National Council of Timorese Resistance (CNRT) was raised in Dili on August 15th, 1999, an event full of symbolism and emotion.

On August 29th, the publication will be symbolically handed over at the Archives & Museum of Timorese Resistance as part of the celebration of the Popular Consultation's 25th anniversary.

The publication “On the Verge of the National Liberation – Chronology” is available at https://timor-leste.gov.tl/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/brochura-25-anos-consulta-popular-2024-08-21-small-size1.pdf