Jaume Montané Varias Joins the Cast of "A Daydreaming Mom in Andorra"

Jaume Montané Varias

ANDORRA LA VELLA, ANDORRA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APTA Productions is thrilled to announce that renowned Catalan actor Jaume Montané Varias from Vilafranca del Penedès has joined the cast of the upcoming comedy play "A Daydreaming Mom in Andorra" in the role of David Torres.

Jaume Montané Varias is best known for his roles in films such as Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008), Perfume: The Story of a Murderer (2006), and Body Armour (2007) among others. His television career includes appearances in the series La Riera, Porca Miseria, and El Cor de la Ciutat. On stage, Jaume has performed in Hamlet at Teatre Grec, Coriolà at TNC, La Tempestad, and in musical theatre in Japan during the 1990s.

"A Daydreaming Mom in Andorra," written and directed by Renata Elis, is a witty and relatable comedy that explores the life of a forty-something expat mother. The protagonist uses daydreaming as a means to cope with the pressures of raising her children, managing her business, and adjusting to life in Andorra.

For the first time in Andorran theatre history, the public will experience a multilingual show primarily in English, interlaced with Catalan and Spanish to ensure the story's authenticity, with Catalan subtitles similar to those in foreign films. The play is suitable for audiences aged 12 and older, offering both laughter and moments of reflection.

"A Daydreaming Mom in Andorra" will be performed in a single showing at the Centre de Congressos d’Andorra La Vella on the 21st of November, 2024, at 20:00. The performance will last 60 minutes.

Cast:

• Susanne Georgi

• Jaume Montané Varias

• Cristina Pericas

• Carol Caubet

• Francesca Aaen

• Abril Salvadó

• Elia Taulats

• Annemarie Glynn

• Molly Puigcercos Georgi

Presenting:

• James Ford

• Teo Gonzalez Fabra

• Roc MG

• Lucas Václavínek

• Sienna Rose Glynn

This production is brought to life by APTA Productions in collaboration with Stars Studio Andorra, Centre Cultural de la Llacuna, Comu de Andorra La Vella, and Centre de Congressos d'Andorra. We also extend our gratitude to our collaborators Montse Cobo and Raquel Lopez Palau.

Tickets are available now https://www.tickettailor.com/events/producciteatraldandorraapta/1288510?

