GeoCure Quickly Expands as Beekeeper National Cooperative Eclipses 1.2 Million Beehives in 90 Days

LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GeoCure , a national cooperative for beekeepers, is rapidly expanding participation and increasing unity across the bee industry that is central to bees pollinating 75 percent of the fruits, nuts and vegetables grown in the United States, and one out of every four bites of food.“This is going to change beekeeping forever in the most amazing ways,” said Manny King, President, King Family Bees.Alongside other pollinators, bees lead the overall pollinator ecological service valued at $200 billion each year. This includes their important role in generating more profitable yields on America's working agricultural lands.GeoCure is focused on the health of the industry that supports this vital service to the United States’ agricultural and natural resources. GeoCure’s collective voice and unified effort offers a needed stabilizer for bees and beekeeping now and into the years ahead.“My family, like many who have joined GeoCure, are people who have kept bees for three or more generations,” said James Doan, Owner, James Doan Apiaries.”“We are people that grew up with healthy bees until 30 years ago when dramatic changes occurred that none of us could have planned on or foreseen. Without GeoCure’s investment into the bee industry, the beekeeping industry was doomed to collapse. GeoCure will be working to get bees back to being healthy by putting bees in reserves.”GeoCure cooperative will support Trillion Bees Earth’s lead in the effort of building a National Strategic Bee Reserve, joined by other interested and participating environmentally conscious individuals, nonprofit, and for-profit organizations.This is the first practical solution to address the decades-long devastation to the bee population."As I explored the GeoCure/Trillion Bees model, I felt I had found a unique real-world solution that would not only help the bees and Beekeepers but help agriculture in general move in a more sustainable direction,” said Richard Homer, Owner, Homer Honeybees and President, Utah State Beekeepers Association.GeoCure represents those whose job it is to keep and care for this treasured pollinator. Many organizations speak of the importance of bees and their value to the world. GeoCure is working together with Trillion Bees Earth to put in play a real solution for bees.There are many ways to participate and help support this vital work. GeoCure invites all who wish to be part of a real solution for bees to act now by joining with the beekeeping community as they cooperatively work with Trillion Bees Earth and others to strengthen the bee population.

