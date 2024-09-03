North West Legislature meets with Mmabana Arts, Culture and Sports Foundation, 3 Sept
The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Education, Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation chaired by Hon. Priscilla Williams will hold an oversight meeting with the Mmabana Arts, Culture and Sports Foundation over the first quarter performance reports for 2024/25 financial year and matters pertaining to the status and challenges of the current Board.
The meeting will be held as follows.
Date: 3 September 2024
Time: 13h00
Venue : Legislature Committee Room 1
Members of the Media who would like to attend the meeting can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.
