North West Legislature demands accountability from Ditsobotla Municipality

The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts Committee chaired by Hon. Smuts Matshe has directed the Ditsobotla Local Municipality to account for its failure to submit annual financial statements for audit period of the 2022/23 financial year. The municipality had also failed to submit annual reports for prior years.

Hon. Matshe said the conduct of Ditsobotla Management and its Council are unlawful, embarrassing and should not be tolerated. ‘It is very unacceptable for an institution mandated to provide services to communities to undermine the work of the Auditor General and simply ignore its obligations to generate and submit annual financial statements as well as other performance documents for the audit,’ said Hon. Matshe.

He said the municipality has been directed by the Provincial Public Accounts Committee to submit a report relating to its failure to prepare for the 2022/23 audit season. ‘The report should provide acceptable reasons on why the municipality ignored its legal and moral obligations to prepare for the audit period; how did it happen that its non-compliance was not immediately reported to the Provincial Public Accounts Committee and other authorities; who was the accounting officer at the time of the audit period and which corrective measures have been taken to deal with his/her conduct.

“Furthermore, the municipality should submit a report on the intervention plan/remedial measures (including a timetable) to ensure submission of all outstanding annual financial statements and other relevant documents,’ said Hon. Matshe.

The Committee will invite the municipality to account on the non-submission and failure to comply with the audit process in due course.

For media enquiries or to arrange interviews with the Chairperson of the Committee contact Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.