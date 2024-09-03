Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga lauds Thabiso Sikwane and Jessica Mbangeni roles as intermediaries that have advocated for women’s empowerment

The Minister in the presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga passes words of solace to the Sikwane and Mbangeni families following the untimely passing of the heroines who have made a huge contribution to art and creative business.

“Thabiso Sikwane and Jessica Mbangeni were the epitome of hope to many women and girls in South Africa, particularly those in the creative and art sector. We drop our heads and spears to the ground at the two women who have contributed to the development and transformation of art by carrying the message of socio-economic empowerment of women and girls to end Gender-Based violence and femicide to the world”. said Minister Chikunga.

They have served as role models, showing women and girls that they too can express themselves and make an impact. By breaking barriers through achieving recognition for future generations and inspiring them to be at the forefront of social change. Through mediums such as radio music, literature, visual arts, and performance, these women made a significant impact, by challenging norms, and inspiring action on social issues.

“We should continue to advocate and mainstream for Socio-Economic Empowerment of Women and Girls through government programs such as the Young Creatives Programme that encourage women and youth to get involved in community activism to foster social cohesion, nation-building, and patriotism by investing in the creative economy to end poverty among women and girls” conclude Chikunga.

