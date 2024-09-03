Submit Release
Acting Premier Mlungisi Mvoko pays tribute to legendary praise singer Dr Jessica Mbangeni

Acting Premier Mlungisi Mvoko, on behalf of the Eastern Cape Provincial Government, extends his deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the renowned praise poet, Dr Jessica Mbangeni, who passed away on Saturday, 31 August 2024 in Johannesburg after a brief illness.

A multi-award-winning artist, Dr Mbangeni was a stalwart in preserving and celebrating South African cultural heritage through her captivating music and poetry. Her roots in the Eastern Cape ran deep, and her work reflected her love for her people and land, amplifying the voices of the marginalized and oppressed.

Acting Premier Mvoko expressed his sympathies, saying, "We mourn the loss of a true icon and champion of the people. Dr Mbangeni's music and poetry inspired generations to stand against injustice and fight for their rights. Her legacy will continue to inspire us to build a more just and equitable society. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."

Dr Mbangeni's contributions to the music industry are immeasurable. She was a trailblazer, paving the way for future generations of musicians. Her music will continue to be celebrated and enjoyed for years to come, a testament to her enduring impact on South African culture.

