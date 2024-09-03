Submit Release
Juvenile Escapee Apprehended

State and local law enforcement officials have apprehended a juvenile who on Monday, Sept. 2 escaped from the C.A. Dillon Regional Juvenile Detention Center.  

Officials with the Department of Adult Correction's Prison Emergency Response Team took the juvenile identified as Zane C. back into custody at approximately 10:05 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2 near the intersection of Range Road and Robert's Chapel Road in Butner. Zane C. will be returned to secure custody at a Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention juvenile detention center.  

Those assisting in the search for the juvenile included the Granville County Sheriff's Office, Butner Public Safety, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, State Capitol Police, Alcohol Law Enforcment and the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections Prison Emergency Response Team. 

