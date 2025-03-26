ALE Traffic Stop Results in Barricaded Subject in Elizabeth City

At approximately 12:15 p.m., North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents initiated a traffic stop on Grice Street in Elizabeth City. After initial contact, the subject, identified as Johnathan Brent Foskey, 41, of Elizabeth City, struck both the Special Agents and the ALE vehicle with his vehicle as he attempted to flee the scene. After a subsequent pursuit, Foskey entered a non-occupied dwelling, not belonging to him, located in the 900 block of Fourth Street in Elizabeth City.

Foskey barricaded himself in the residence and remained inside for several hours, refusing to comply with law enforcement's commands to surrender. At approximately 6:50 p.m., ALE Special Agents made entry and apprehended Foskey. No law enforcement personnel were injured. Foskey was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Foskey has a history of criminal convictions in North Carolina and is currently on supervised probation with the NC Department of Adult Correction.

Foskey was charged with the following:

Alcohol Law Enforcement was assisted by members of the NC State Highway Patrol, Elizabeth City Police Department, Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, Pasquotank County Emergency Management, Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office and the NC Department of Adult Correction.

The investigation remains on-going and there is no current threat to the public.

The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes.