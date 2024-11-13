Author Christopher Hart, Releases New Book, Politics and Pro-Wrestling, How To Cope With The Mayhem

Never has so much been made of something so simple and basic as has been made of the art of politics

The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it.” — George Orwell

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- At first glance, voter manipulation might seem like a recent issue in America. However, Chris Hart, author of Politics and Pro-wrestling: How to Understand and Cope with the Mayhem, demonstrates that manipulation has been a part of American politics since the nation's early days. He explores the methods used by political figures to build trust and gain votes, revealing how these tactics are based on perceptions of good and evil.Hart provides a unique perspective on modern politics by comparing it to professional wrestling. He examines how elements such as storylines, media influence, and roles in wrestling are similar to tactics used in political campaigns.Christopher Hart is the host of the American Adversaries Radio Show, which has been a leading Conservative NewsTalk program in Central Florida for over 12 years. The show airs live at 5 p.m. ET on Salem Media Group’s AM950 and FM94.9 The Answer, as well as on Rumble and WACX TV.Hart holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy and Political Science, focusing on Ancient Greece, World Religions, and Marxism. After graduating, he worked behind the scenes in the entertainment industry and as an entrepreneur.Contact Chris at: hartradio@icloud.com

