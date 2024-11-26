Author Jennifer Dungy Unveils a Gripping Tale of Betrayal, Heartbreak and Forgiveness

How To Overcome The Pain Of Betrayal And Walk In Your God-Given Purpose

It’s one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself, to forgive. Forgive everybody-” — Maya Angelou

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Have you ever been betrayed by someone close to you? Betrayal can be deeply wounding. You may feel overwhelmed and wonder how to overcome it. God's Word teaches that betrayal does not have to lead to despair or brokenness. With God's help, pain can be transformed into joy, growth, and purpose . In these pages, Jennifer Cobbina-Dungy explores betrayal and offers insights on finding healing and restoration through the promises of God, guiding you to walk in your purpose.In her book, Jennifer Dungy shares her experiences with betrayal and describes how she overcame the pain and walked in her purpose.Dr. Jennifer Dungy is a licensed minister, evangelist, preacher, and teacher. She has preached, facilitated Bible studies, ministered to those in need, and taught adult Christian education. She is also a professor in the School of Criminal Justice at Michigan State University and holds a doctorate in Criminology and Criminal Justice. Jennifer is the author of Hands Up, Don’t Shoot: Why the Protests in Ferguson and Baltimore Matter and How They Changed America. She lives in Farmington Hills, Michigan, with her husband, Anwar, and their four children.For more information or to request an interview, contact Jennifer through her website: JenniferDungy.com

