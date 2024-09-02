CSSI intelligence officers complete three-days training program

Intelligence Officers from the Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) has completed a three-day intensive training program in Honiara on Thursday 29 August, 2024, facilitated by Queensland Corrective Services (QCS) Academy Senior Trainer.

The Program aims to develop specifically for the CSSI operational context and it’s an introduction of core intelligence functions and responsibilities of an intelligence Officer in a correctional setting environment.

Speaking during the closing of the program, QCS Senior Trainer Travis Thone-Kain said, Solomon Islands Intelligence capability is really safe and now you learn a lot, and the only way to unify skills and knowledge is to put into best practice before you pass on to other officers and the opportunity to continuously grow.

CSSI Commissioner Mr. Mactus Forau says, “as a security agency, Intelligence training is very important because fundamentally, intelligence is nothing more than information that can provide decision makers with advance warning of threats to our nation security or our nation prosperity but also of opportunities that we might face as a nation”.

CSSI Intelligence Officer In-charge Mr. Steward Soni said, we benefit a lot from this training and also learn new aspects to support us in our roles as Intel Officers.

“Thank you QCS for the grateful and milestone opportunity given to us CSSI Intelligence Officers to undertake this training in nurturing potential intelligence officers”, says Soni.

Deputy Commissioner Operation Michael Nagu thanked DFAT Program Manager Justice Mr. Frank Fono for their ongoing support rendered to CSSI, and also acknowledge the General Manager QCS Academy, Capability and Development Mr. Alan Butler and Team for their support in the professional development of CSSI staff.

Correctional officer Charles Kelly from Kirakira Correctional Centre received his Certificate of Intelligence Training from Commissioner Mactus Forau.

Senior Sergeant Polly Peina from Tetere Correctional Centre received his Certificate from Commissioner Mactus Forau while QCSA General Manager Mr Butler looks on.

Senior Sergeant John Mataki from Lata Correctional Centre received his certificate from Commissioner Mactus Forau.

Dux Intelligence student receive his Award.

CSSI Press