CSSI farewell banquet to QCS delegates

The Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) hosted a farewell banquet to the Queensland Corrective Service (QCS) delegation over the weekend at the Outback Holiday Resort, Rove in Honiara.

Commissioner of Correctional Services Solomon Islands (CSSI) Mr Mactus Forau said, on behalf of the Office of the Commissioners, Senior Executive Management and staff, wish to convey our humble appreciation and deep respect to General Manager QCS Academy, Chief Superintendent Alan Butler and his Team for the fruitful support rendered to CSSI.

Mr. Forau continue to acknowledged the Queensland Corrective Service (QCS) for timely response to our invitation that reflects the strong cooperation and partnership for the sole purpose of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing the skills and knowledge of the CSSI workforce.

“Let me take this opportunity on behalf of CSSI, the Solomon Islands Government and its people to acknowledge the Queensland Corrective Service (QCS) for the support in developing my officers professional capacity and capability development”, says Forau.

General Manager Capability and Development, QCS Academy Mr. Alan Butler, on behalf of the delegates do express his gratitude to the Commissioner of CSSI, Senior Executives, Directors, Commandants, Ranks and Files for the support, farewell banquet, hospitality and more over the invitation to come over to Solomon Islands in maintaining the memorandum of understanding for the twinning program between CSSI and QCS.

Accompanying the QCS Academy General Manager Mr. Alan Butler is the QCS District Manager Community Corrections Jade Baker, QCS Senior Trainer Travis Thone-Kain and QCS Leadership Senior Trainer Lisa Swann-Dalmau.

During this farewell banquet a presentation of gifts been officiated from both Commissioner CSSI and General Manager QCS Academy.

Ends///

CSSI Press

QCS Senior Trainer Travis Thone-Kain received his gift from CSSI Commissioner Mr. Mactus Forau

QCS Leadership Senior Trainer, Lisa Swann-Dalmau received her gift from CSSI Commissioner as a token of appreciation

QCS District Manager Community Corrections, Jade Baker received her gift from CSSI Commissioner.