Police train community leaders in Makira/Ulawa Province on roles and responsibilities in the community

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) in Kirakira, Makira/Ulawa Province have trained Chiefs and elders on roles and responsibilities in the community at Kaokaona village in Central Bauro from 26 to 27 August 2024.

The training is part of the continued rollout of the RSIPF Crime Prevention Strategy (CPS) in the province to control and manage crime in the communities.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira/Ulawa Province, Sergeant George Fafale said, “The Chiefs and community leader’s seminar was organised by the Church of Melanesia of Haunuato, West Wairaha Parish.”

Supervising PPC Makira Ulawa Fafale said, “The aim of the gathering is to remind chiefs and elders of their roles and responsibilities in the society and how they can contribute to the development of the Christian faith in their own communities.”

Team leader (TL) Sergeant (Sgt) Audrey Suhata, in his presentation reiterated that leaders have a big responsibility to perform and this responsibility must not be ignored.

TL Suhata said, “Our communities have put all their trust and confidence in you to lead and serve them. You are the future of our province. Our country depends entirely on us leaders the way we mould our upcoming generations.”

Church of Melanesia, Haunuato West Wairaha Parish Rector, Fr. Norman Haununu thanked the police team for the training. It really helps the chiefs and elders to value their mandated roles and responsibilities.

Fr. Haununu also assured the police that his communities will continue to work in partnership with the police as this is the only way forward where law and order could be known to all communities in these ever-changing times.”

//End//