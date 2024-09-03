PACIFIC AGRI-INNOVATIVE COMPETITION 2024

Championing Sustainable Agricultural Innovation

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), with generous funding from the European Union, is thrilled to announce the Pacific Agri-Innovative Competition 2024. This competition is designed to foster and support ground-breaking agricultural innovations that contribute to sustainable development in the Pacific region.

Are You an Agribusiness Based in Fiji, Samoa, or the Solomon Islands?

Do you have an innovative agribusiness idea that can transform the agricultural landscape in your country? If so, we invite you to apply for the Agri-Innovate Competition 2024.

Launch Event Details:

We are pleased to announce the official launch of the Agri-Innovative Competition at the Ministry of Commerce Conference Room today where a representative from BAF Fiji was present to officiate the launch, alongside the Permanent Secretary of Commerce and other senior staff members. This event marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards agricultural innovation in the Pacific.

Why Participate?

Funding and Support: Gain access to funding, mentorship, and resources to help bring your innovative idea to life.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry experts, fellow innovators, and potential partners.

Global Recognition: Showcase your ideas on an international platform and gain recognition for your contribution to sustainable agriculture.

How to Apply:

Interested businesses can apply through the competition portal. To learn more about the competition, including eligibility criteria, objectives, and the timeline, please visit the following links:

Application Portal:

Submit your application through the Pacific Agri-Innovative Competition 2024 Application Form.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference in sustainable agriculture!

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Labour and Immigrations (MCILI)

National Project Coordinator (NPC) Nichol Nonga

Phone: 7198145 | Email (Nichol.Npnga@fao.org)