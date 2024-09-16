CJD Equipment Announces New Branch Opening in Rockhampton December 2024

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CJD Equipment is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of our new branch in Rockhampton, scheduled for December 2024. This new facility marks a significant step in our commitment to providing high-quality equipment and exceptional service to our valued customers in the region. We are also proud to announce that CJD Equipment has purchased the facility, demonstrating our long-term commitment to the Rockhampton region and our dedication to providing reliable support for years to come.With the advent of advanced services, cutting-edge technology, and the new developments in electromobility, CJD Equipment recognises that the time is right to expand our own presence in the region. Our new Rockhampton branch will ensure that we can deliver these innovative services and solutions directly to our customers, enhancing their experience and meeting their evolving needs.Our partnership with REO Heavy Equipment Repairs started many years ago with Russel and Doreen Ostwald, and for the last decade, we have maintained this strong relationship with Kelvin and Kelly Bath. They have consistently demonstrated the dedication and excellence that have come to define REO Heavy Equipment Repairs, and we would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude for their steadfast support of the Volvo brand and our customers over the years.Once we are open, we are eager to invite the community to visit our new branch and experience firsthand our commitment to the region. Stay tuned for more details, and thank you for your ongoing support.

