September is National Preparedness Month in North Carolina

As we observe National Preparedness Month this September, Governor Roy Cooper and emergency management officials are urging North Carolinians to review and update their emergency plans and supply kits.

“Recent events like Tropical Storm Debby that caused damage in our state highlight the importance of being prepared,” said Governor Cooper. “It's not a matter of if, but when North Carolina will face a significant storm or other disruptive events. We must be proactive and prepared.”

National Preparedness Month, sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), encourages all Americans to prepare for various types of emergencies. For resources on family disaster preparedness, visit ReadyNC.gov, which offers information on traffic, power outages, and shelters.

North Carolina Emergency Management Director Will Ray highlighted the state's comprehensive approach to preparedness: “In this all-hazards threat environment, we plan and train for a range of emergencies, including tropical and winter weather, critical infrastructure failure, cybersecurity incidents, and more. It’s crucial for North Carolinians to have an emergency plan and practice it, communicate it to family or friends, and maintain a well-stocked emergency supply kit with provisions for at least three to seven days.”

North Carolinians can check with their local emergency management offices to find out what local alerting resources are available in their community. Residents should enable emergency alerts on their mobile device to stay informed. Additionally, North Carolina’s Know Your Zone initiative helps eastern North Carolina residents and visitors understand evacuation procedures in coastal areas vulnerable to hurricanes and other hazards. Learn more about your evacuation zone and how to prepare by visiting KnowYourZone.nc.gov.

CERT programs play a crucial role in community resilience, providing support in disaster aftermath and contributing to preparedness and response efforts.

Stay informed and prepared by following @NCEmergency on Twitter and Facebook throughout September for daily preparedness tips.

