Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: At 57th Annual West Indian Day Carnival Association Breakfast, Governor Hochul Announces Trade Mission to the Caribbean Region

Earlier today at the West Indian American Day Carnival Association Breakfast, Governor Hochul announced a trade mission to the Caribbean in December 2024. This trade mission will bring up to ten New York-based companies to two Caribbean nations, aimed at launching and increasing export efforts within this economically important region, which is a growing market for New York State businesses and communities.

VIDEO of the event is available on YouTube and in TV quality (h.264, mp4) format.

AUDIO of the Governor's remarks is available.

PHOTOS of the event will be available on the Governor's Flickr page.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Good morning, everyone! This is one of the greatest parades, not just in Brooklyn, not just in the great State of New York, but the entire United States of America. Are you ready to march? Oh, you sure are. It's so great to be back here celebrating our Caribbean and West Indian communities. I have come to this great event countless, countless of times, and the energy that's here, and the passion for our home countries, it is powerful.

And as governor, I'll continue to support this committee, to carry on this tradition that goes back decades and decades. I can't wait to hear the steel drums. You ready for the steel drums? Everybody? Alright, I'm ready for the costumes. All the people on stilts, the foods, the music, the customs. We are ready for this.

We have over one million people that celebrate this every single year. So proud to be here. Even last week, if you watched the Democratic Convention, this is not a political event, I gave a shout out to Shirley Chisholm in front of the entire country because I'm so proud of her. And Una Clarke was there in the front row. You bet Clark was there.

These are great, great Caribbean Americans who are making a difference. Last year, we said that more young Caribbean Americans need to have a shot at the American dream. We announced scholarships for a free ride to college for five individuals. The Harry Belafonte Scholarships. We announced that last year. I want to know it's time for us to take this on the road.

I want to make sure we launch a trade mission to bring in companies by the end of this year. And so, here we go, you saw it here first. We're going to do a trade mission to support export efforts to bring more of the products from these countries up to New York and make sure that people in these countries aren't robbed.

So, we're going to announce it today. We're going to pick New York businesses to go down there and help our friends in the Caribbean. I want to thank all of you. Can't wait to see you all on the sphere. Cheryl Wills is a rock star. All of our great elected officials have joined us here today. And everybody that is a part of this great community.

Let's take it to the streets, Brooklyn! Let's go!