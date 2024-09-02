Hong Kong: journalists found guilty of sedition

NUJ joins the International Federation of Journalists in condemning sedition charges against Chung Pui-Kuen and Patrick Lam, former editors of independent news site Stand News.

On 29 August, journalists Chung Pui-Kuen and Patrick Lam were found guilty by judge Kwok Wai-kin of conspiracy to publish and reproduce seditious publications. In the first sedition trial involving media in Hong Kong since 1997, the journalists face a maximum prison term of two years and fines of approximately $640 when sentenced on 26 September. They have both spent almost a year in pre-trail custody.

The trial focused on 17 articles published by Stand News between July 2020 and December 2021, with judge Wai-kin ruling 11 of the articles were seditious. Best Pencil (Hong Kong) Ltd., Stand News’ holding company, was also convicted of sedition. The prosecution argued articles had incited hatred or contempt towards the Chinese government, Hong Kong government and National Security Law.

In December 2021, over 200 national security police raided Stand News' office, freezing almost $8m of the outlet's assets. The organisation removed all online content and announced its closure soon after.

The NUJ joins the IFJ in condemning the verdict as a grave attack on press freedom. The union has previously expressed concern over the hostile environment journalists face in the country, with laws attacking press freedom and threatening journalists’ safety.

The IFJ said:

“The IFJ condemns the convictions of Chung Pui-Kuen and Patrick Lam as a clear violation of Hong Kong’s constitutional commitments to press freedom. Journalists must be free to report on events in the public interest without fear of legal repercussions, with this result representing the immense challenges faced by the city’s media community since 2020. Hong Kong authorities must ensure that journalists can conduct their duties without fear of retaliation or prosecution.”

