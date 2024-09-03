CAC President, Marc Corsi, Announces an Exclusive Partnership with La Roca Village for the CAC America’s Cup Day

The Catalan American Council and La Roca Village Announce an Exclusive Partnership CAC President Marc Corsi at La Roca Village Enjoy Luxurious Shopping at La Roca Village

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marc Corsi, President of the Catalan American Council (CAC), is pleased to announce an exclusive naming partnership with La Roca Village for the upcoming America's Cup event on 15 September at the Reial Club Nàutic Barcelona. As the title sponsor, La Roca Village will partner with the CAC for the America’s Cup race event in Barcelona.La Roca Village, the luxury shopping destination just 40 minutes from Barcelona and part of The Bicester Collection, is celebrating the America’s Cup in Barcelona. “La Roca Village is delighted to offer a tailor-made Luxury Shopping Experience on 17 September to CAC members from around the world, who are visiting Barcelona to follow the 37th America’s Cup. “It is one of the most important events in the 2024 sporting calendar and the oldest international competition still operating in any sport,” reveals Elena Foguet, Business Director at Value Retail Spain, the operator of La Roca Village, Barcelona and Las Rozas Village, Madrid. Both Villages are home to the world’s best brands at incredible prices, as well as celebrated restaurants and peerless services, which create memorable experiences for their discerning guests.As a seasoned entrepreneur, Corsi greatly appreciates the exciting opportunities that have arisen from the CAC’s collaboration with La Roca Village as their naming partner."We’re incredibly thankful for this partnership with La Roca Village," said CAC President Marc Corsi, who is enthusiastic about creating a prestigious event in Barcelona for the oldest continuous competition in international sport. Corsi concluded, "It will be a great day to watch the race with no second place”.About La Roca VillageBarcelona’s vibrancy is echoed in the landscape of La Roca Village, just 40 minutes away, where more than 150 boutiques offer year-round savings on world-famous brands. Along tree-lined streets, discover renowned names in luxury fashion and lifestyle, as well as emerging local talent, all with up to 60% off the recommended retail price. Shaded squares are perfect for soaking up the scenery, while regional specialities are served in the Village’s restaurants and cafés. Part of The Bicester Collection, La Roca Village also offers an exciting programme of art and events. Discover more at LaRocaVillage.com, and view the latest brand list at LaRocaVillage.com/en/shopping/brands.About The Bicester CollectionCreated in 1995, The Bicester Collection has reimagined the boundaries around the worlds of luxury retail, hospitality, live music and sports entertainment, curating extraordinary experiences for the world’s most discerning guests. Located in Europe, China and North America, The Bicester Collection’s 12 Villages are world-renowned as iconic, open-air shopping destinations. Each offers the world’s best brands at incredible value, as well as celebrated restaurants and peerless services. The Bicester Collection brings together extraordinary live music and sports experiences at the first third-generation UBS Arena serving the New York metro area (home to the New York Islanders ice hockey team), a pioneering concert venue featuring the Isles Lab Team concept store. The Collection’s award-winning hotel destinations, Mission Pacific Beach Resort and The Seabird Ocean Resort & Spa (with its Michelin-starred restaurant, Valle; celebrated Sunny’s Spa & Beauty Lounge; and locally curated boutique The Ozone), are vibrant destinations in Southern California’s hidden gem, Oceanside. The Bicester Collection exists to be experienced in the real world. To be actual, not virtual. To be lived. Discover more at TheBicesterCollection.comAbout the Catalan American Council.The CAC advocates for Catalan American businesses and leaders in the United States and advances transatlantic business partnerships between Catalan American interests and entities in the Catalan-speaking territories of Europe.

