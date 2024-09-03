September Recognized as Self-Awareness Month: Dejeuné H. Supports the Importance of Personal Reflection and Growth

Dejeuné Harris in action: Empowering clients to embrace their unique style as a reflection of their true selves Dejeuné H., Founder of Your Style Is Forever Dejeuné H. thoughtfully curating outfits: Aligning personal style with individuality and self-awareness.

September is Self-Awareness Month: A Time for Reflection, Personal Growth, and Embracing Your True Self.

Self-awareness is the foundation of personal growth. By understanding who we are, we can align our choices—like our personal style—with our true selves.” — Dejeuné Harris

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- September is officially recognized as Self-Awareness Month , a time dedicated to encouraging individuals to engage in deep personal reflection and fostering a greater understanding of one’s identity and actions. Self-awareness is a key factor in personal growth, emotional intelligence, and professional success.Despite the importance of self-awareness, a significant gap exists between perception and reality. While 95% of people believe they are self-aware, research shows that only 10-15% of individuals actually meet the criteria for self-awareness. This discrepancy underscores the need for intentional reflection and self-assessment during this dedicated month.Dejeuné H., founder of Your Style Is Forever, supports Self-Awareness Month and its mission to help individuals better understand themselves. She emphasizes that personal style is one of the many ways individuals can explore and express their authentic selves. "Self-awareness is not just about understanding your thoughts and emotions; it’s also about aligning your outward expressions, such as your personal style, with your true identity," says Dejeuné H.The impact of self-awareness extends beyond personal growth. According to a report by Forbes , 86% of workers and 80% of managers believe "clothing choices affect a person's chances of being promoted. This statistic highlights the importance of self-awareness in professional settings, where understanding and projecting one’s identity can have tangible career benefits.As Self-Awareness Month continues throughout September, Dejeuné H. encourages everyone to take this opportunity to reflect on their personal and professional lives. By aligning their choices, including their wardrobe, with their true selves, individuals can enhance their self-awareness, leading to a more confident, fulfilled, and successful life.About Self-Awareness Month:Self-Awareness Month, observed every September, encourages individuals to take time for introspection and personal growth. It’s a period for people to reflect on their strengths, weaknesses, values, and behaviors, with the goal of enhancing their overall well-being and success. By understanding oneself better, individuals can make more informed decisions, improve relationships, and lead more fulfilling lives.About Dejeuné H.Dejeuné H. is the founder of Your Style Is Forever, a personal styling service dedicated to helping individuals express their authentic selves through fashion. With a strong background in fashion merchandising and years of experience with luxury brands, Dejeuné is passionate about empowering others to embrace their unique style as a reflection of their inner selves.

