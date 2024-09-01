Minister Fajon discusses the challenges of a divided world with young people at the Bled Strategic Forum

SLOVENIA, September 1 - "In the divided world we live in, it is very important to listen to each other, to hear each other and to work together," Minister Fajon told the young people gathered at the Young Bled Strategic Forum (Young BSF). She also shared with the young people her experiences from her travels and visits around the world, stressing that Slovenia is a small country, but in diplomacy it follows a clear path to build trust with every country, regardless of their size: "Although Slovenia has a small diplomacy, we are consistent and ambitious. We stand for a world based on the UN Charter, respect for human rights and the protection of civilians, especially women and children."

The Minister fielded a wide range of questions from the Young BSF participants, including questions about Slovenia and the United Nations Security Council. "After eight months in the UN Security Council, I can say that we are recognised as a credible country and our voice is heard. We are actively working to make people safe and to end conflicts in the world. This is the responsibility of every country and every government," the Minister said in Bled. She was also asked about Serbia-Kosovo relations, how she thinks the European Union should act, the situation in the Western Balkans, the need to reform the UN Security Council, the Palestinian issue and Slovenia's recognition of Palestine, and the challenges in Africa.

She also underlined Slovenia's commitment to a feminist foreign policy: "During our time in the UN Security Council, we have focused on conflict prevention, protecting civilians and ensuring a greater role for women in peacebuilding and conflict prevention. These are not just ideas – they are important steps towards building a world where cooperation triumphs over conflict."

Answering questions from young participants at the Youth Forum held in Pokljuka over the past few days, the Minister also stressed the importance of young people getting involved in world politics, raising their voices, speaking out and working for a better future in today's divided world.