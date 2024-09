Culinary Tourism Market 2024 Trends : Expected to reach USD 1.79 Trillion By 2027, Claims AMR

The culinary tourism market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach the market size of $1,796.5 billion in 2027.

Based on activity type, the cooking classes segment would witness the fastest culinary tourism market growth, registering a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Culinary tourism involves exploration or travel to remote exotic areas and indulge in consumption of various dishes and local food items to get a feel of the location. It includes unique experiences during the vacation, in which travelers interact with local populations and connect with their core values through food. Culinary travel is a kind of niche tourism, which includes numerous activities such as culinary trials, cooking classes, restaurants, food festival, and others.The culinary tourism market size was valued at $1,116.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach the market size of $1,796.5 billion in 2027.The food festival segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $338.6 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $560.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐š๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06326 Asia-Pacific was the most prominent region in the culinary tourism market and is expected to garner high growth rate during the forecast period. The North America culinary tourism market is also expected to witness steady growth rate throughout the forecast period owing to presence of a large number of traditional food outlets and easy availability of accommodation.โ€ƒ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒThe culinary tourism market was valued at $1,116.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach the market size of $1,796.5 billion in 2027.Based on activity type, the cooking classes segment would witness the fastest culinary tourism market growth, registering a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.In 2019, based on activity type, the food festival segment held the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the culinary tourism market.In 2019, based on the age group, the generation Y segment was the most prominent segment and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.OTA segment was the dominant segment in 2019, accounting for a considerable share in the culinary tourism market.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ง๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌThe report provides a quantitative analysis of the current culinary tourism market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.Porterโ€™s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplierโ€“buyer network.In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing culinary tourism market opportunities.The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the industry.๐’๐ฉ๐ž๐š๐ค ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A06326 ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐žAbercrombie & Kent USAClassic JourneysG AdventuresGreaves TravelIndia Food TourITC Travel Group LimitedThe FTC4Lobe GroupThe Travel CorporationTopdeck TravelTour Radar.๐“๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ฌ-Based on activity type, the food festivalsegment accounted for nearly one-third of the global culinary tourism market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due togrowing affinity of tourists towards novel and rich food experiences.However, the cooking classes is estimated toportray the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2020 to 2027. The rise in trend of learning through travel and increase in participation of chefs in culinary tourism to learn to cook food from different origins drives the growth of the segment.๐’๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ ๐†๐จ๐จ๐๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ๐‹๐ฎ๐ฑ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐–๐š๐ญ๐œ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/luxury-watches-market-A06350 ๐“๐จ๐จ๐ญ๐ก๐ฉ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/toothpaste-market-A11278

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.