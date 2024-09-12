Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Minimally Invasive Surgery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The minimally invasive surgery market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $57.7 billion in 2023 to $63.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to patient awareness, reduced hospital stay, lower infection risk, surgeon training and proficiency, chronic disease prevalence.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The minimally invasive surgery market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $90.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to government initiatives, aging population, remote surgery, lower infection risk, patient-centric care.

Growth Driver Of The Minimally Invasive Surgery Market

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in expected to drive the minimally invasive surgery market growth. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a broad term that refers to a condition that affects the heart or blood vessels. It is often linked with the accumulation of fatty substances within the arteries (atherosclerosis) and an elevated risk of blood clots. In cardiovascular diseases treatment the minimally invasive surgeries are used to help in lowering the risk of complications, lowering blood loss, reducing risk of infection, and enhancing visualization.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the minimally invasive surgery market include Arthrex Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Medtronic Inc., OmniGuide Inc., Olympus Corporation, GE Healthcare.

Major companies operating in the minimally invasive surgery market are developing innovative products such as H-SteriScope Single-Use Bronchoscopes to meet the growing demand for minimally invasive surgery. The H-SteriScope single-use bronchoscopes are designed for tissue biopsy, foreign body retrieval, and other advanced procedures, and will help clinicians target, diagnose, and treat patients while enhancing workflow and productivity.

Segments:

1) By Device: Handheld Instruments, Inflation Devices, Cutter Instruments, Guiding Devices, Electrosurgical Devices, Auxiliary Devices, Monitoring And Visualization Devices

2) By Product: Surgical Devices, Laparoscopy Devices, Monitoring And Visualization Devices

3) By Application: Cardiac, Gastrointestinal, Orthopedic, Vascular, Gynecological, Urological, Cosmetic, Dental

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the minimally invasive surgery market in 2023. The regions covered in the minimally invasive surgery market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Definition

Minimally invasive surgery refers to operating on the body with less damage than open surgery. The surgeon uses small tools, cameras, and lights that fit through several tiny cuts in your skin during minimally invasive surgery. These kinds of surgery primarily aim to reduce postoperative pain and blood loss, accelerate recovery, and reduce scarring.

Minimally Invasive Surgery Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Minimally Invasive Surgery Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on minimally invasive surgery market size, minimally invasive surgery market drivers and trends, minimally invasive surgery market major players, minimally invasive surgery competitors' revenues, minimally invasive surgery market positioning, and minimally invasive surgery market growth across geographies. The minimally invasive surgery market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

