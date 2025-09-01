InFocus Therapeutics Selected as Member of ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub Spoke Network

InFocus Therapeutics Joins a Nationwide Network Working to Accelerate Transformative Health Solutions

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InFocus Therapeutics, an AI-driven drug discovery company designing next-generation small-molecule medicines that modulate transcription to unlock new treatments for hard-to-treat diseases, announced today that it was selected as a spoke for the Investor Catalyst Hub, a regional hub of ARPANET-H, a nationwide health innovation network launched by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H).Based in the Greater Boston area and managed by VentureWell, the Investor Catalyst Hub seeks to accelerate the commercialization of groundbreaking and accessible biomedical solutions. It utilizes an innovative hub-and-spoke model designed to reach a wide range of nonprofit organizations and Minority-Serving Institutions, with the ultimate aim of delivering scalable healthcare outcomes for all Americans.“Joining the Investor Catalyst Hub is an exciting opportunity for InFocus Therapeutics. This initiative reflects our shared belief that cutting-edge science and inclusive collaboration are essential to addressing the toughest challenges in healthcare. We look forward to contributing our expertise in AI-driven drug discovery and novel modalities to help advance scalable, accessible solutions that improve outcomes for diverse patient communities across the United States.” – Emily Fang, CEO of InFocus TherapeuticsInFocus Therapeutics joins a dynamic nationwide network of organizations aligned to ARPA-H’s overarching mission to improve health outcomes through the following research focus areas: health science futures, proactive health, scalable solutions, and resilient systems. Investor Catalyst Hub spokes represent a broad spectrum of expertise, geographic diversity, and community perspectives.“Our spoke network embodies a rich and representative range of perspectives and expertise,” said Mark Marino, Vice President of Growth Strategy and Development for VentureWell and Project Director for the Investor Catalyst Hub. “Our spokes comprise a diverse network that will be instrumental in ensuring that equitable health solutions reach communities across every state and tribal nation.”As an Investor Catalyst Hub spoke, InFocus Therapeutics gains access to potential funding and flexible contracting for faster award execution compared to traditional government contracts. Spoke membership also offers opportunities to provide input on ARPA-H challenge areas and priorities, along with access to valuable networking opportunities and a robust resource library.The spoke network will continue to grow as the Investor Catalyst Hub expands its efforts, with applications being selected on a rolling basis. Interested organizations can visit https://investorcatalysthub.org/ to learn more or submit a membership application.About InFocus TherapeuticsInFocus Therapeutics is an AI-driven drug discovery company developing next-generation small-molecule medicines for transcriptional modulation to restore gene function in hard-to-treat diseases. Founded in 2023, the company has built a proprietary discovery platform that integrates purpose-built computational technologies and advanced algorithms with experimental data, human-in-the-loop medicinal chemistry, and translational insights to accelerate the design of RNA-targeting therapies and molecular glues. With two lead programs advanced to preclinical studies within record timelines and a strong global founding team of AI drug discovery pioneers, InFocus is building a scalable pipeline in oncology and neuromuscular diseases while forging strategic collaborations worldwide.

