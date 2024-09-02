Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation Provincial hosts provincial championships selections for Funda Mzantsi, 4 Sept

The National Library of South Africa (NLSA), in collaboration with the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation, have organised the provincial championships selections for the Funda Mzantsi (Mzansi) Book Club program from September 4th to 6th, 2024.

The winners of these championships will represent Gauteng at the National event in George, in the Western Cape, on a date that is yet to be announced.

Funda Mzantsi is an annual gathering of individuals who share a love for books, reading, and storytelling. It was established with the aim of promoting and fostering a culture of reading in different communities.

A 2007 reading survey conducted by the South African Book Development Council revealed that South Africa is not a nation of readers. To address this, the National Library of South Africa initiated the establishment of book clubs in schools and communities.

In order to participate in the competition, book clubs need to be registered with the NLSA.



Media is cordially invited to the event as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 04 to Friday, 06 September 2024

Time: 10:00

Venue: Gauteng Provincial Archives Centre, Kagiso Ext 6

RSVP: Mpolokeng.Moloi@gauteng.gov,za Cell: 083 554 1974

For media enquiries and more information, please contact:

Nomazwe Ntlokwana

Departmental spokesperson.

Cell: 083 507 8068

E-mail: nomazwe.ntlokwana@gauteng.gov.za

