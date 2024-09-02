“Being open is sometimes all it takes” – Florrie’s story

Florrie has been supporting her son through treatment resistant schizophrenia for 20 years. With the help of family, friends and peers from a Rethink Mental Illness support group, Florrie is able to cherish the positive moments.

Caring for someone with a severe and enduring mental illness is a bit like being on a roller coaster ride. At times, days go past fairly smoothly and then suddenly it all falls to pieces and you are in crisis mode.

Initially I’m usually having to deal with the crisis on my own, as I'm the one who would need to alert his CPN or social worker, and even then it can be a while before anyone responds. Sometimes I feel very much that I’m coping on my own. Luckily, I have a very supportive family and friends who make all the difference to my own mental health and ability to cope.

My son has had a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia for over 20 years. He has been sectioned numerous times, both under section 2 and 3, and he has also been in prison for 7 months following an acute psychotic attack. In the last 18 months, he tried to take his own life whilst suffering from a psychotic episode. He is now treatment resistant.