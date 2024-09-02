Thales to present modern air defence technologies at the MSPO fair in Kielce

WARSAW, POLAND, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thales, a global leader in the defence industry, will take part in the International Defence Industry Exhibition (MSPO) once again. During the 32nd edition of the event, which will take place on 3-6 September 2024 in Kielce, the company will showcase its state-of-the-art air defence solutions, including GM 200 series multi-role radars, as well as rocket and anti-drone systems. Thales will also present advanced battlefield communications technologies.

One of the key air defence solutions Thales will present at MSPO this year is the GM200 MM/A (Ground Master 200 Multi-Mission All-in-one) highly effective medium-range multi-mission radar that provides weapons coordination for very short-range air defence (VSHORAD) and medium-range air defence (MRAD) systems, as well as warfighter warning. The GM200 MM/A successfully identifies a variety of target types – from low, small, and slow to high-manoeuvring and stealth ones, at distances of up to 250 km and altitudes of up to 24 km. The system leverages the experience of more than 140 Ground Master radars already in operation in over 20 countries.

Thales is the market leader in 70 mm rocket systems, thus this year’s MSPO will also feature presentations of this type of solution. The company will be showcasing unguided rockets, offering a very high standard of interoperability and successful integration on a wide range of platforms – from US launchers to airborne (qualified for AH064 Apache) and ground combat platforms, as well as remote weapon stations.

Laser-guided rockets, on the other hand, provide top precision in leading the ammunition to the target. It is worth mentioning that during this year’s Eurosatory trade fair held in Paris in June, WB Group companies signed an agreement with Thales Group entities, including Thales Poland, enabling the integration of 70 mm guided and unguided rocket launchers with Polish ZMU-03/05 turret systems.

“Thales is consistently increasing its presence in Poland, both by investing in state-of-the-art production facilities, such as the Digital Identity and Security facility in Tczew, opened in July this year, and by strengthening cooperation with major local defence companies. Our aim is to develop and supply cutting-edge technologies, not only for the Polish army, but also for international customers. We also want to actively support the Ministry of Defence in major defence programmes in the fields of air and sea defence, as well as military satellite communications,” said Magdalena Nizik, CEO of Thales Polska.

A crucial tool in the defence of any country, which Thales will also be showcasing at MSPO, are technologies to counter threats from micro- and mini-UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), such as C-UAS anti-drone systems. These enable to secure the most sensitive areas and critical infrastructure. Thales has extensive experience in this filed, combining both expertise in airspace protection and management systems. As a result, the company develops solutions tailored to the individual needs of its customers.

“Addressing a growing range of ever-changing air threats, we help nations safeguard their sovereignty, leveraging advanced and innovative technologies such as AI, to develop innovative and cybersecure solutions, allowing armed forces to make the right decisions at the right time. Our systems support ground-based and airborne operations, covering the full decision chain – from threat detection to neutralization,” said Pascale Sourisse, Senior Executive Vice-President, International Development at Thales Group.

In addition to air defence technology, Thales will also present advanced communications systems. These will include:

• NextW@ve Airborne, an airborne SDR V/UHF radio that guarantees national and NATO coalition interoperability;

• a lightweight handheld SDR V/UHF radio to improve communications with various frontline units;

• F@stnet HD CNR vehicular CNR radio, enabling high data rates of up to 250 Kbps and greater efficiency of modern battlefield management systems;

• Nexium 4G-5G Dome – a military-grade 4G-5G solution for mobile command posts and dismounted soldiers that provides a tactical advantage through enhanced manoeuvrability and interoperability. The system enables wireless secure connectivity on-the-move or on-the-pause. It is compatible with CNR technology and is easy to configure anywhere, anytime;

• MicroSAT – a fully integrated satellite terminal, designed to operate in Ka or Ku-band. It transmits and receives bandwidth data rates of approximately 10 Mbps. Great for demanding environments such as helicopters, boats and various ground vehicles;

• SlingBlade KA – a fully electronically steerable (ESA) thin profile antenna that can switch from GEO to LEO satellites in milliseconds. It supports global coverage networks such as Inmarsat GX, SES and Intelsat;

• Modem 21 Field – a secure IP Satcom modem for land-based operations, providing secure information exchange in full mobility.

MSPO is one of the top defence industry events in Europe and the third largest defence trade fair after events in Paris and London. Each year, over four days, several hundred stands are viewed by an average of around 10,000 visitors. Thales has participated in the event since 2013.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies in three areas: Defence & Security, Aerospace & Space and Digital Identity & Security. The company develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests nearly EUR 4 billion a year in research and development, particularly in key areas such as quantum technologies, Edge Computing, 6G and cyber security.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2023, the Group generated sales of EUR 18.4 billion.

