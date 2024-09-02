From left to right: Director Hayden Foundation of R.I. Executive Director George Panichas, Scituate High School Science Teacher, Biomedical Lead Teacher Rachel Roberge, Principal of Scituate High School Michael Hassell, The Hayden Foundation of R.I. Board

Hayden Foundation Donates $10,000 to Scituate Rhode Island School Department to Enhance STEM Education

SCITUATE, RI, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BY MELINA PANICHASThe Hayden Foundation is pleased to announce a $10,000 donation to the Scituate School Department, speciﬁcally beneﬁting the Biomedical Career and Technical Education program at Scituate High School. This generous contribution will help fund the acquisition of advanced educational tools, including support for the cutting-edge 4D medical Anatomage Table, which is utilized by students pursuing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education.The 4D Anatomage Table is a state-of-the-art teaching tool that provides students with interactive, life-like simulations of the human body, enhancing their learning experience in biomedical sciences. This technology will allow students to engage in hands-on, real-world applications of their studies, preparing them for future careers in the medical ﬁeld.Michael Hassell, Principal of Scituate High School, expressed his gratitude for the Hayden Foundation's support:The Scituate High School community is extremely grateful to receive ﬁnancial support through the Hayden Foundation. The funds donated will allow our biomedical career and technical education students to have access to state-of-the-art lessons using our medical 4D Anatomage Table. We have no doubt that Mr. Hayden would be happy to see students gaining STEM education from his generosity.George Panichas, Executive Director of the Hayden Foundation, added:We are proud to support the Scituate School Department and their commitment to providing students with the tools and resources they need to excel. The Hayden Foundation is dedicated to fostering educational opportunities that empower the next generation to achieve their full potential.The Hayden Foundation is committed to supporting educational initiatives by equipping students with the tools and resources they need to succeed. The Foundation will continue its mission of fostering the next generation of innovators and leaders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.