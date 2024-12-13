Executive Director of The Hayden Foundation of Rhode Island, George Panichas, pictured with students from Saint Teresa School in Pawtucket, RI.

The Hayden Foundation Tours St. Teresa School, Celebrates Donation Impact

PAWTUCKET, RI, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hayden Foundation of Rhode Island recently paid a visit to St. Teresa School to meet with Principal Susan Mansfield, connect with students and faculty, and witness firsthand the transformative impact of their donation of new whiteboards installed throughout the school.The visit began with a warm welcome from Principal Mansfield, who guided George Panichas, Executive Director of the Hayden Foundation, through the school’s vibrant classrooms. During the tour, Mr. Panichas had the opportunity to observe teachers and students actively utilizing the whiteboards, showcasing their integration into daily lessons. Teachers enthusiastically shared how the new technology has revolutionized their approach to education, fostering creativity and collaboration while making lessons more interactive and engaging.Students also shared their perspectives, expressing their excitement about the whiteboards. Many noted how the modern tools have made it easier to follow lessons, participate in classroom activities, and develop a deeper understanding of the material.A standout moment of the visit was a special gathering where Mr. Panichas met with a group of students who shared personal stories about how the whiteboards have enriched their learning experience. This heartfelt exchange was followed by a group photo that captured the spirit of gratitude and joy within the school community.George Panichas, Executive Director of the Hayden Foundation, commented:We are deeply committed to providing resources that empower schools and educators. It’s inspiring to see how the new whiteboards have made a tangible difference in the learning environment at St. Teresa School. Witnessing the creativity and enthusiasm of both teachers and students motivates us to continue supporting initiatives that have a meaningful impact.Principal Susan Mansfield expressed her gratitude:We would like to thank the Hayden Foundation for helping to make possible the purchase and installation of our new whiteboards. The new whiteboards have enhanced the learning experience for our students and given the teachers the tools necessary to implement our exceptional curriculum. This investment in our school will have a lasting impact on our community.The Hayden Foundation remains dedicated to fostering lasting, positive change in Rhode Island’s educational institutions. By partnering with schools like St. Teresa, the foundation aims to provide resources and opportunities that inspire growth, learning, and achievement for students and educators alike.For more information about Saint Teresa School , please visit www.stspawtucket.org

