Happy Labor Day From the Utah Attorney General’s Office

September 2, 2024

This Labor Day, Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and the Utah Attorney General’s Office honor the backbone of our country, the American workforce. We wish all a happy Labor Day!

Our working men and women are vital to the success and progress of the American way. Their contribution to economic growth, innovation, and prosperity is crucial. Our nation could not provide essential services, infrastructure, or goods without them.

Utah, in particular, where our state motto is “industry,” employs some of the best workers in the country. The contributions of every industry and profession to our state’s history are unmistakable. They have built a society to be proud of, and we are forever grateful for their dedication and hard work.

Join us in celebrating the strength and resilience of American labor.

Learn more about the History of Labor Day.