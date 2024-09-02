Submit Release
News Search

There were 486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,947 in the last 365 days.

Happy Labor Day From the Utah Attorney General’s Office

This Labor Day, Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and the Utah Attorney General’s Office honor the backbone of our country, the American workforce. We wish all a happy Labor Day!

Our working men and women are vital to the success and progress of the American way. Their contribution to economic growth, innovation, and prosperity is crucial. Our nation could not provide essential services, infrastructure, or goods without them.

Utah, in particular, where our state motto is “industry,” employs some of the best workers in the country. The contributions of every industry and profession to our state’s history are unmistakable. They have built a society to be proud of, and we are forever grateful for their dedication and hard work.

Join us in celebrating the strength and resilience of American labor.

Learn more about the History of Labor Day.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Happy Labor Day From the Utah Attorney General’s Office

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more