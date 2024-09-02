Consumer goods leaders gear up for CGF’s IOO HORIZON event to advance data-driven, sustainable value chains

PARIS, FRANCE, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) , the only CEO-led organisation that unites manufacturers and retailers globally, will bring together industry leaders at IOO HORIZON to explore the cutting-edge intersection of data, sustainability, and the transformation of supply chains within the consumer goods sector. The event will take place from 3-4 October in Sitges, Spain.With global value chains increasingly dependent on data and innovation, IOO Horizon offers a dedicated forum for decision makers across the consumer goods sector to hear the latest insights and sustainable practices shaping current and future value chains. At the conference, service providers, retailers, and manufacturers will discuss the strategic implications of new technologies for their businesses directly with the creators of these innovations.Focused on the theme “The Dawn of Intelligent Sustainability, Use Data to Drive Decisions”, the two-day conference will gather leaders from companies including Ahold Delhaize, Amazon, Heineken, Henkel, Jerónimo Martins, Loblaw, Migros, SJ Johnson, PepsiCo, The Procter & Gamble Company, The Coca-Cola Company, SPAR International and Walmart Technologies, among many others. Providing a unique space for digital and sustainability experts to collaborate and share solutions that enhance profitability and yield positive outcomes for the planet and society at the same time.Ruediger Hagedorn, End-to-End Value Chain Director at the CGF, said: “In the race for innovation and sustainable growth, it’s vital for companies to collaborate and share learnings that will catalyse positive systemic change within the consumer goods industry. IOO Horizon is designed to empower leaders with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate their journey towards a better future.”Keynote speeches at the conference will include:● Torsten and Xenia Scholl, Co-Founders of Aitonomi on the future of logistics in transportation.● Justin Honaman, Amazon’s Head of Worldwide Retail & Consumer Goods Go-To-Market, on the impact of AI on consumer experience.● Angelina Zhi, Director, Logistic Technology Business Development in EU Region, Cainiao on revolutionising global commerce through digital supply chains.● Ravi Shankar, Decision Point's CEO, on the impact of A.I. driven business transformation on value creation.● Bram van Schijndel Tromp, Founder and CEO, Pure Value on the path to sustainability and profitability.● Sunil Kumar, Walmart Commerce Technologies’ Global VP & GM, on transforming retail supply chains.The IOO HORIZON conference is a new initiative led and delivered by the CGF’s Product Data Coalition of Action . Launched in 2020, the Coalition brings together the leading manufacturers, retailers and tech service providers to address weaknesses in today’s data exchange processes. The Coalition aims to drive efficiency, sustainability, and consumer trust by championing industry standards for product data that support improved supply chain operations, enhanced consumer experiences, and increased transparency.Find out more about IOO HORIZON and register for your ticket here: https://bit.ly/4fQb2Da ENDSFor more information, contact cgf@forster.co.uk.Notes to editorsAbout The Consumer Goods Forum● The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) is the only CEO-led organisation that represents both manufacturers and retailers globally. It brings together senior leaders from more than 400 retailers, manufacturers and other stakeholders across 70 countries.● The CGF accelerates change through nine Coalitions of Action: Forest Positive, Human Rights, Plastic Waste, Collaboration for Healthier Lives, Food Waste, Global Food Safety Initiative, Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative, Product Data and Towards Net Zero.● Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 4.6 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 55 manufacturer and retailer CEOs.● For more information, please visit: www.theconsumergoodsforum.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.