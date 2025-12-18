Unilever, UK FCDO & EY mark TRANSFORM’s ten-year legacy in Indonesia, funding two new enterprises tackling plastic waste

INDONESIA, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, TRANSFORM , an impact accelerator that supports visionary enterprises across Asia and Africa, celebrates 10 years of game-changing collaboration. Since expanding into Indonesia, the initiative has supported seven innovative enterprises in the country, reaching 73,482 lives. This includes two enterprises that work on circular economies in Indonesia, which TRANSFORM is now announcing 1.12 billion IDR in grant funding to help scale.Led by Unilever, the UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and EY, TRANSFORM helps to scale enterprises tackling global development challenges. It has placed a strong emphasis on solutions for the circular economy, investing more than 122 billion IDR* (£5.5 million) into 34 pioneering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) working on waste collection, recycling or refill models across Asia and Africa.Now, an additional two Indonesian enterprises focused on high-impact, market-driven and scalable solutions to plastic circularity challenges have been selected to receive 1.12 billion IDR in grant funding: CV Lohjinawi Logistic coordinates the collection of waste in Indonesia, working predominantly with women-led community waste banks. In 2021, it expanded its operations to include sorting and processing waste for resale to recyclers. With TRANSFORM, it plans to increase the amount of waste collected from 10 to 50 tonnes per month, with a further 250 collection points. PT Azzahra Multi Solusindo (AMS) is revolutionising consumption in Indonesia with a packaging-free purchasing model, using low-tech, refill stations to dispense homecare products. It is also proactively educating and engaging the public to adopt a refill lifestyle, through physical and digital promotional materials and events. With TRANSFORM, AMS hopes to create 1,000 refill outlets and collection points for used plastic.The enterprises were selected by local Indonesian colleagues from Unilever, EY and the British High Commission, who led the development of challenge briefs, as well as in sourcing and selecting winning enterprises. This follows TRANSFORM’s evolved approach, which shifts power and ownership of funding to the countries and communities it serves. Since 2023, TRANSFORM has hosted seven regionally led challenges from East Africa to India and Indonesia.Nurdiana Darus, Director of Sustainability and Corporate Affairs at Unilever Indonesia shares: “The boldest, most effective solutions to today’s complex challenges are coming from local entrepreneurs in Indonesia, experiencing them first-hand. The waste-focused enterprises we’ve supported in Indonesia through TRANSFORM have helped divert over 8,766 tonnes of waste from landfills to date. Some of their solutions have also been embedded into Unilever’s own supply chain, driving forward our mission to tackle plastic pollution through reduction, circulation and collaboration. We are excited to be a part of the scale journeys of CV Lohjinawi Logistic and AMS. Together, we can generate benefits for both business and the local communities of the country.”Building on a strong legacy in IndonesiaTo date, TRANSFORM has supported seven enterprises tackling global development challenges in Indonesia, reaching 73,482 lives. Work in the country has resulted in:- Nearly 11,500 customers benefitted from enterprise products and services- 8,766 tonnes of waste diverted from landfills- Additionally the enterprises raised over 66bn IDR* (£3 million) in follow-on fundingMonika Prasodjo, Partner, KAP Purwanto Susanti dan Surja EY, shares: “With a strong 10-year track record, TRANSFORM’s win-win model is an example of the incredible impact we can achieve by combining our strengths. Leveraging our EY people’s skills, knowledge and networks, TRANSFORM provides tailored business support to scale inspiring entrepreneurs, fostering innovation that has ripple effects across the ecosystem. TRANSFORM’s combined support has helped validate these innovative ideas, enabling our enterprises across Indonesia to raise over 66bn IDR* in follow-on funding and further scale their impactful solutions. We are proud to help create a better future for everyone, together.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.