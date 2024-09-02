Skyvia Zoho Desk Integration Awarded "Editor's Pick" by Zoho Marketplace

Skyvia keeps improving data management tools for Zoho platforms, gaining praise from customers and partners

Zoho Desk is a powerful helpdesk platform, and Skyvia helps customers get even more value from their Zoho investment by facilitating seamless data flow between Zoho Desk and other services.” — Oleksandr Khirnyi, Chief Product Officer at Skyvia

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyvia, a leading data integration platform, has been named "Editor's Pick" on Zoho Marketplace for its Skyvia for Zoho Desk solution. Skyvia supports multiple Zoho Desk integration scenarios, enabling users to sync Zoho Desk data with other data sources. It offers a collection of tools to deal with every common data-related task, including data import, export, synchronization, replication, backup, and more.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Zoho. Zoho Desk is a powerful helpdesk platform, and our integration solution helps customers get even more value from their Zoho investment by facilitating seamless data flow between Zoho Desk and other services," stated Oleksandr Khirnyi, Chief Product Officer at Skyvia.

Skyvia for Zoho Desk supports importing data to and from Zoho Desk, exporting Zoho Desk data to CSV files, replicating Zoho Desk data to relational databases and data warehouses, and synchronizing Zoho Desk data with other cloud apps and databases. The solution offers powerful querying capabilities, allowing customers to easily retrieve, manipulate, and analyze data within Zoho Desk, supporting informed decision-making. Skyvia's visual drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to set up and run data integration workflows without any coding required.

Beyond Zoho Desk, Skyvia provides comprehensive integration solutions for other Zoho tools, including Zoho Inventory, People, Books, Invoice, Projects, CRM, Billing, and Sprints.

About Skyvia

Skyvia is a universal cloud data platform for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, one-way and bidirectional data synchronization, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more. With a vast library of 190+ connectors, Skyvia provides seamless integration among various cloud applications, databases, and data warehouses, including Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, QuickBooks Online, SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and others.

Key Solutions:

- Data Warehousing

- ETL, ELT and Reverse-ETL

- SaaS Backup & Restore

- Workflow Automation

- Real-Time Connectivity

- Online SQL Query Builder

Skyvia offers flexible pricing plans for each product, making it suitable for businesses of any size. The company is trusted by thousands of organizations in over 50 countries. For more details, visit Skyvia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.