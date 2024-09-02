Deputy Minister Alvin Botes participates in High-Level Forum on Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships and Second Indonesia-Africa Forum, 2 to 3 Sept

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, will participate in the High-Level Forum on Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships (HLF-MSP) and the Second Indonesia-Africa Forum (Second IAF) in Bali, Indonesia, from 2-3 September 2024.

The High-Level Forum on Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships (HLF-MSP) will facilitate discussions on how development cooperation and partnerships between stakeholders should be optimised to effectively ensure the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In light of the multifaceted global problems that face the world today, accomplishing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its SDGs will, more than ever, require innovative actions and robust international cooperation.

The Second IAF, a continuation of the First IAF held in 2018, is intended as a platform to enhance cooperation between Indonesia, Africa, and the global community in the new international landscape. Underlining the long-standing ties between the two sides, Indonesia and Africa should continue to work hand in hand to harness the untapped potential and transform both sides into global powerhouses in the future.

Furthermore, through the Forum, Indonesia will urge the scale-up of development efforts for Africa and seek to establish a more intensive engagement with Africa’s Agenda 2063.

Deputy Minister Botes will also pay a courtesy call on Mr Pahala Nugraha Mansury, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia.

Bilateral relations between South Africa and Indonesia are anchored through the South Africa-Indonesia Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC). The JCBC reviews the status of bilateral relations between the two countries and discusses frameworks for enhanced cooperation.

Established in 2004, the JCBC operates at the Ministerial-Level. The last JCBC Meeting was held in 2017 in South Africa, and the next one is scheduled for 2024, to be hosted by Indonesia.