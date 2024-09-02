Government prioritises Astro Tourism

South Africa celebrates Tourism Month annually in September to promote domestic travel, showcase the country’s diverse tourism offerings, and highlight the sector’s significant contribution to the South African economy. This year, it is celebrated under the localised theme: “Tourism and Peace – 30 years of connecting People to Places and Cultures” and it will be spotlighting the Northern Cape province as the destination for Astro- Tourism. The Northern Cape is host to Square Kilometer Array ( SKA) radio telescope and the South African Largest Telescope ( SALT).

Tourism Month festivities will be held throughout the country to highlight the plethora of tourism offerings in all nine provinces. The festivities also provide a platform for the sector to share its affordable travel deals through the Sho’t Left Travel Week (2-8 September 2024), to inspire South Africans to explore the country in its entirety from the coastal regions to small towns, villages and dorpies. During Tourism Month, citizens can also get a free day visitor entry of South African Parks Week (9-15 September) and the Provincial Mahala Weeks.

World Tourism Day is celebrated globally on 27 September as declared by UN Tourism and locally it will be hosted by the Minister of Tourism and the Minister of Science & Innovation to launch the Astro-Tourism Strategy in Carnarvon in the Northern Cape. The focus of Astro -Tourism will be the utilization of the natural resource of unpolluted night skies and scientific knowledge for astronomical, cultural and environmental activities.

Tourism is a vital sector for South Africa, contributing more to the GDP than transport, mining, and agriculture, and nearly matching the government's contribution to GDP. In 2023, South Africa recorded an impressive 38 million domestic trips, contributing R121billion in spend to the economy. This surge in domestic tourism highlights the critical role that domestic travellers play in sustaining the tourism industry.

For more information on provincial activities for tourism month visit www.tourism.gov.za and for Sho’t Left Week , www.shotleft.co.za

