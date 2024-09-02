MEC Matome Chiloane mourns the passing of praise poet Dr. Jessica Mbangeni and media personality Thabiso Sikwane

“Our hearts are bleeding, our spirits down, our minds buffering asking ourselves many questions what, why, who and how come?”

These are the words of Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane as he adds his voice in mourning the shock and deep-seated sadness over the passing of yet 2 other women within the creative industries.

Praise singer, musician and church Bishop, Jessica Mbangeni; and broadcaster, Thabiso Sikwane both passed away on Saturday 31 August, adding to the list of personalities the country recently lost, ironically during women’s month.

Earlier the nation lost media guru, Zanela Mbokazi and veteran thespian Mme Connie Chuime.

Dr. Bishop Jessica Mbangeni was known for her vibrant Xhosa praise poetry, music, dance and African fashion. She also made an outstanding mark as a founding member of the Grammy Award-winning ensemble Soweto Gospel Choir.

Thabiso Sikwane, a renowned media broadcaster made a significant impact in the media space and inspired many with her engaging presence. Her legacy as one of South Africa’s most celebrated media personalities will be continuously honoured.

“Though we are saddened, hurt and confused, we thank the lives of these individuals who have inspired many. They were never discouraged and pushed hard for their achievements, exuding the resilience and spirit carried by the women of 1956.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the 2 families during this trying period, the Mbangeni and Sikwane families. We extend our sincere condolences to the children and all the loved ones and friends who have been affected. May the souls of our beloved sisters rest in eternal peace,” says MEC Matome Chiloane.

