Minister Ronald Lamola engages in bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi

Minister Ronald Lamola and his Chinese counterpart, Minister Wang Yi, met in Beijing on Sunday to exchange views on bilateral, multilateral and geopolitical matters of mutual interest ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second State Visit to China and the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

In their first meeting, the Ministers discussed the enduring ties between the two nations, covering broad areas of cooperation. They agreed to change the trade structure and to increase new and mutually beneficial investments in agriculture, energy, manufacturing, the automotive sector, green technologies, and infrastructure. The talks underscored the importance of supporting South Africa’s efforts towards economic growth, local job creation, and skills transfer.

On Africa-China cooperation, Minister Lamola said, “South Africa believes that FOCAC must align with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, especially the Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan and support the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area”.

The ministers reflected on cooperation between South Africa and China within the multilateral context in organisations such as the United Nations, BRICS, and the G20. The ministers agreed to work together to advance the agenda of the global South, the reform of global governance institutions, and matters regarding international peace and security.

“We are optimistic about the future of our partnership and look forward to further collaboration for our mutual benefit and the benefit of our people”, said Minister Lamola.

