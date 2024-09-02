MEC Anton Bredell conducts oversight visit to Beaufort West and Prince Albert municipalities as part of service delivery

The Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, conducted an oversight visit to Beaufort West and Prince Albert municipalities as part of his commitment to ensure effective service delivery under the new municipal administration. This visit follows the Premier's outreach and forms part of Minister Bredell's plan to have regular engagements with the municipalities to address key issues and ensure sustainable governance.

The following outreach programmes also took place in:

Beaufort West

A Thusong Outreach took place on 26 and 27 June in Murraysburg where government departments and other entities were delivering services to the community of Murraysburg and surrounding farms.

Prince Albert

The Department of Local Government established a satellite Thusong Service Centre in Klaarstroom and have been providing maintenance funding for the 2023/24 and 2024/25 financial years to upgrade the Centre. During 2023/24 significant upgrades have been done to the building and government departments have commenced delivering services from the building.

A Thusong Outreach took place in Leeu Gamka on 24 July 2024 and in Klaarstroom on 25 July 2024 to render government and other services to the community.

During his visit to Beaufort West Municipality, Minister Bredell met with the Mayor, Mayoral Committee, and Municipal Manager to discuss critical issues, including challenges within the municipality's billing system. Minister Bredell assured the community that efforts are already underway to resolve these issues, with the department actively providing support to address the situation.

Minister Bredell also emphasised the department's dedication to assisting both Beaufort West and Prince Albert municipalities in implementing the Section 154 and Operational Support Plans, respectively. These are crucial to enhance the municipalities' sustainability, improving service delivery, and strengthening governance. Minister Bredell urged residents to continue voicing their concerns through the appropriate municipal or departmental channels to ensure that all issues are promptly addressed.

The Minister said: "We recognize the challenges faced by these communities, but I am confident that with continued support from the Department of Local Government and the dedication of the new administration, we can turn service delivery around and create an environment for all citizens to prosper."

Minister Bredell noted the significant turnaround in the financial position of the Beaufort West Municipality since the implementation of a Financial Recovery Plan, which began in 2022 as part of an intervention in terms of section 139(5) of the Constitution.

In Prince Albert, Minister Bredell also commended the municipality for the significant progress made since the department implemented its support plan. He noted that funding is being utilized effectively, with projects being well-managed and aligned with the purposes for which they were intended. Furthermore, he indicated, "I am pleased with the progress being made on essential projects such as the package plant, borehole, and reservoir. These initiatives are on track and demonstrate the municipality's commitment to delivering quality services to its residents."

The Western Cape Government remains committed to supporting Beaufort West and Prince Albert Municipalities in their efforts to improve service delivery and governance. Regular oversight visits, such as this one, are vital to ensuring that the municipalities continue to progress and meet the needs of their communities, Minister Bredell said

Contact:

Wouter Kriel

Spokesperson for Minister Anton Bredell

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

Cell: 079 694 3085

E-mail: Wouter.kriel@westerncape.gov.za