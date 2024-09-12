Silicone Elastomers Global Market 2024 To Reach $12.02 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.8%

Silicone Elastomers Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The silicone elastomers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.91 billion in 2023 to $8.59 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial and automotive applications, sealing and gasket materials, medical and healthcare product demand, growth in construction and infrastructure, consumer and personal care products.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The silicone elastomers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to automotive lightweighting and ev components, medical and wearable device innovation, sealing solutions for renewable energy, industrial automation and robotics, silicone elastomers in 5g infrastructure, consumer demand for silicone in cosmetics.

Growth Driver Of The Silicone Elastomers Market

The rapid growth in the automotive and construction industries is expected to propel the growth of the silicone elastomers market going forward. Construction refers to the operations of installing and assembling project equipment and materials. As silicon elastomers are widely used in the automotive and construction industries for engine and gearbox gasketing, power-train sealing, and battery modules, as a result, the growth in those industries increases the demand for silicone elastomers.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the silicone elastomers market include Mesgo SPA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., KCC Corporation Ltd., China National BlueStar (Group) Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the silicone elastomers market are focused on developing new silicone products for the cosmetics and hair-care industries to gain a competitive edge in the market. Silicone products are commonly used in cosmetics and hair-care industries for their smooth, emollient, and protective properties in a wide range of products, from hair serums to foundation primers.

Segments:

1) By Product: High Temperature Vulcanized, Room Temperature Vulcanizing, Liquid Silicone Rubber

2) By Process: Compression Molding, Liquid Injection Molding, Injection Molding, Extrusion, Other Process Types

3) By End User: Automotive and Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial Machinery, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading TheMarket

North America was the largest region in the silicone elastomers market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market share. The regions covered in the silicone elastomers market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Silicone Elastomers Market Definition

The silicone elastomers are used for electrical insulation as sheet, tape, wire and cable coverings, extruded sleeving and moldings, and many other applications. Silicone elastomers are a range of heat-stable elastic silicone materials used for electrical insulation, where they play a critical role in the delivery of high-quality prefabricated building elements.

