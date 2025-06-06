The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Outlook 2025–2034: Key Drivers, Market Share, Segments & Trends

It will grow to $52.84 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025

As we look towards the future, we can't help but notice the surging growth of the assisted reproductive technology market. Expected to rise from a value of $34.35 billion in 2024 to $37.21 billion in 2025, this represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. Analysis by the renowned Business Research Company attributes this historic growth to several factors including a surge in infertility rates, shifting societal norms, increased legislative support, and an aging global population.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size?

According to the latest report from The Business Research Company, the sustained growth of the assisted reproductive technology market isn't going anywhere soon. The report details that the market will further grow to an impressive figure of $52.84 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 9.2%. This anticipated growth can be ascribed to an increase in maternal age, higher demand for same-sex parenting, advancements in medical tourism, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increasing research and development.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

With the rising number of infertility cases around the world, the demand for assisted reproductive technology ART treatments is anticipated to increase substantially. Infertility—defined as the failure to conceive despite frequent, unprotected intercourse over the course of a year—affects both men and women. ART treatments, which involve procedures using both a woman's egg and a man's sperm, are the leading solutions for such cases. According to the World Health Organization WHO, by April 2023, millions of people around the globe of reproductive age will face infertility challenges. Globally, an estimated 1 in 6 adults, or approximately 17.5% of the global adult population, struggle with infertility. This escalating number of infertility cases is poised to significantly boost the assisted reproductive technology market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Landscape?

The assisted reproductive technology market boasts of a robust line-up of key industry players including Cooper Surgical Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hamilton Thorne Ltd., Merck KGaA, Genea Limited, and others. These corporations play a significant role in market growth, boosting industry progress through continuous innovation and development.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market?

Technological advancements remain a key trend gaining traction in the assisted reproductive technology market. In October 2022, a US-based medical equipment manufacturing company, Alife Health, launched Alife Assist. This suite of products, designed to revolutionize the in-vitro fertilization IVF process, leverages data-driven insights and AI to assist decision-making during key stages of the IVF process. The platform, with its three core components—Stim Assist, Embryo Assist, and Insights— offers comprehensive support to reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and clinic administrators, enhancing patient experience and success rates in IVF procedures.

How Is the Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Segmented?

For a more in-depth understanding, the assisted reproductive technology market is segmented into three broad categories – Diagnosis, Procedure Type, and End-User, with each having its own subsegment. The breakdown is as follows:

Diagnosis:

- Ovulation Testing: Urine Ovulation Predictor Kits, Saliva Ovulation Test Kits

- Hysterosalpingography HSG: X-ray HSG, Sonohysterography SHG

- Ovarian Reserve Testing: Follicle Stimulating Hormone FSH Testing, Anti-Müllerian Hormone AMH Testing, Antral Follicle Count AFC via Ultrasound

- Genetic Testing: Preimplantation Genetic Testing PGT, Carrier Screening Tests, Genetic Compatibility Testing

Procedure Type:

- Fresh Non-Donor

- Fresh Donor

- Frozen Donor

- Frozen Non-Donor

- Embryo Or Egg Banking

End-User:

- Hospitals

- Fertility Clinics

- Other End-Users

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market?

The assisted reproductive technology market saw Europe emerging as the largest region in 2024, followed by North America. The attentive investigations by The Business Research Company also highlighted Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa as significant regions in the global assisted reproductive technology market.

