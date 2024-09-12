Shavers Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Shavers Global Market Research 2024-2033: Outlook and Overview

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The shavers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $26.83 billion in 2023 to $28.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to grooming and personal hygiene, growth in men's grooming products, razor blade and electric shaver demand, fashion and grooming trends, aging population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The shavers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $37.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainable and eco-friendly shaver materials, women's grooming and inclusivity, ai-powered smart shavers, body hair grooming trends, personalized and customizable shaver settings, global expansion of grooming products.

Growth Driver Of The Shavers Market

The increasing preference for grooming products significantly contributed to the growth of the shaver’s market. Grooming products refer to the products such as hair styling, beard grooming, and related shaving products. People are investing in grooming products to improve physical appearance, gain confidence, and have a competitive edge in terms of both career and personal growth.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the shavers market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., The Procter & Gamble Company, Panasonic Corporation, Wahl Clipper Corporation, Conair Corporation, Super-Max Limited, Société Bic S.A.

Major companies operating in the shavers market are focused on shaving units with more blades to gain a competitive edge in the market. Shavers with more blades typically provide a closer and smoother shave by cutting hair more efficiently, reducing the need for multiple passes.

Segments:

1) By Product: Electric Shavers, Non-electric Shavers

2) By Demographics: Men, Women

3) By Sales Channel: Hypermarkets or Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Multi-brand Stores, Online Retailers, Other Sales Channels

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the shavers market in 2023. The regions covered in the shavers market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Shavers Market Definition

The shaver refers to personal grooming tools, designed to give the best balance between a close and gentle shave in which the blades have to come in contact with the skin one way or another helping cut the stubble in the nooks and crannies of the face. Shaver's are durable, long-lasting, and provide a quality shave.

Shavers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Shavers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on shavers market size, shavers market drivers and trends, shavers market major players, shavers competitors' revenues, shavers market positioning, and shavers market growth across geographies. The shavers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

