Global Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global non-dairy yogurt market has experienced rapid growth, expanding from $4.24 billion in 2023 to $4.98 billion in 2024, driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. Despite past challenges, the market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $9.14 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 16.4%. This growth is primarily fueled by rising demand for dairy-free alternatives, increasing awareness about lactose intolerance, and the expanding popularity of plant-based diets.

High Lactose Intolerant Consumers Driving Non-Dairy Yogurt Market

The significant rise in lactose-intolerant consumers is a key driver of the non-dairy yogurt market. Lactose intolerance affects the body's ability to digest lactose, a sugar found in dairy products. With approximately 30 million American adults suffering from this condition by the age of 20, non-dairy yogurt offers a valuable alternative. This segment is appealing due to its high protein and calcium content, which supports immune function. As more people seek lactose-free options, the demand for non-dairy yogurt is expected to grow substantially.

Major Companies and Market Innovations

Key players in the non-dairy yogurt market include The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Danone S.A., General Mills Inc., and Stonyfield Farm Inc. These companies are driving innovation with new product developments tailored to health-conscious consumers. For instance, in February 2022, Plant & Co launched a new dairy-free yogurt range called Yoat, made from oat and coconut bases in various flavors. Such innovations reflect the industry's commitment to meeting the evolving preferences and dietary needs of consumers.

Market Trends Shaping the Industry

Several major trends are influencing the non-dairy yogurt market:

• Innovations and Developments: Continued advancements in plant-based products, including protein-enriched and low-sugar varieties.

• Packaging Innovations: New packaging solutions that enhance convenience and sustainability.

• Organic and Clean Label Formulas: Growing emphasis on natural and minimally processed ingredients.

These trends underscore a shift towards healthier, more sustainable product options and are expected to drive further market growth.

Market Segmentation

The non-dairy yogurt market is segmented as follows:

• Product Type: Soy Yogurt, Almond Yogurt, Coconut Yogurt, Oats Yogurt, Rice Yogurt, Pea Yogurt

• Form: Drinkable Yogurt, Spoonable Yogurt

• Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Online Stores, Convenience Stores

These segments highlight the diverse offerings available to consumers and the various ways in which non-dairy yogurt is distributed.

Regional Insights: Western Europe Leading The Market

Western Europe was the largest market for non-dairy yogurt in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This shift is driven by increasing consumer interest in plant-based diets and the expanding availability of non-dairy yogurt products in emerging economies.

