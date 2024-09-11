Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global RNA analysis/ transcriptomics is projected to grow from $6.89 billion in 2023 to $7.91 billion in 2024, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. This growth can be attributed to advancements in cancer research, precision medicine, drug discovery, infectious disease diagnostics, and other expanding applications such as agriculture. By 2028, the market is expected to surge to $14.2 billion, driven by a robust CAGR of 15.7%. The increasing integration of RNA analysis in clinical diagnostics, alongside innovations in single-cell RNA sequencing, RNA-based therapies, and advanced bioinformatics tools, is set to propel this growth.

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine Drives RNA Analysis Market Growth

The increasing demand for personalized medicine is a significant driver of the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics. Personalized medicine tailors medical treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient, and RNA-Seq technology is poised to handle the growing clinical workload associated with this approach. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), as of October 2022, more than 75,000 genetic testing products and 300 personalized medicines were available for various cancers, genetic rare diseases, and other chronic and infectious conditions. This growing demand for personalized treatments is expected to fuel the RNA analysis market's expansion in the coming years.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global RNA analysis/transcriptomics market with a detailed sample report:

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics include Affymetrix Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, Illumina Inc., QIAGEN N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others. These companies are at the forefront of technological advancements and innovations, driving the market forward.

Technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and RNA interference (RNAi) have improved precision and accuracy in RNA analysis, enabling researchers to better understand transcriptional activity. For instance, Illumina’s NGS technology is effectively used in DNA/RNA fragmentation, library sequencing, and genomic sequence reassembly, showcasing the industry's continuous innovation.

Segments:

• Product Type: Reagents/Consumables, Instruments, Software

• Technology: Microarrays, Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, RNA Interference

• Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Toxicogenomics, Comparative Transcriptomics, RNA Interference

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics in 2023, leading the global market. The region's dominance is expected to continue, supported by a strong focus on personalized medicine, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant investment in research and development.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global RNA analysis/transcriptomics market:

RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market size, RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market drivers and RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market trends, RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market major players, RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market competitors' revenues, RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market positioning, and RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market growth across geographies.

