Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market 2026: Competitive Manufacturing Trends

It will grow from $86.19 billion in 2025 to $91.68 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The injection molded automotive parts market is dominated by a mix of global automotive component manufacturers and specialized plastic molding technology providers. Companies are focusing on advanced injection molding techniques, lightweight polymer materials, precision tooling systems, and enhanced quality control frameworks to strengthen market presence and meet stringent automotive safety and performance standards. Emphasis on fuel efficiency targets, dimensional accuracy, durability requirements, and integration of sustainable and recyclable materials remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, manufacturing innovation, cost optimization, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving global automotive production ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market?

• According to our research, Magna International Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The body exteriors & structures division, which is directly involved in the injection molded automotive parts market, provides a broad portfolio of injection-molded exterior and interior components, including bumpers, fascias, grille systems, trim panels, and lightweight structural parts that support vehicle performance, safety, and design efficiency across global automotive platforms.

Who Are The Major Players In The Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market?

Major companies operating in the injection molded automotive parts market are Magna International Inc., OPmobility Group (formerly Plastic Omnium), Forvia Group, Samvardhana Motherson Group (Motherson Sumi Systems), Yanfeng International Automotive Technology Co., Ltd., Flex-N-Gate Corporation, Continental AG, Grupo Antolin, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Company Limited, Kautex Textron (Textron Inc.), Inteva Products, Knauf Industries (Knauf Industries Automotive), Minth Group, ABC Technologies, Röchling SE & Co. KG, Novares Group, Summit Polymers, Inc., Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd., Mitchell Plastics, Mack Molding Company, Plastikon Industries, REHAU Verwaltungszentrale AG.

How Concentrated Is The Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market?

The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 22% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and capital entry barriers, driven by advanced molding capabilities, precision engineering standards, OEM certification requirements, and increasing demand for lightweight and sustainable automotive components. Leading players such as Magna International Inc., OPmobility Group, Forvia Group, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Yanfeng International Automotive Technology Co., Ltd., Flex-N-Gate Corporation, Continental AG, Grupo Antolin, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., and Hyundai Mobis Company Limited hold notable market shares through diversified injection-molded product portfolios, strong OEM partnerships, global manufacturing footprints, and continuous innovation in lightweight materials and modular vehicle systems. As demand for electric vehicles, advanced exterior systems, and sustainable plastic components grows, strategic collaborations, capacity expansion, and material innovation are expected to further strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Magna International Inc. (3%)

o OPmobility Group (3%)

o Forvia SE (2%)

o Samvardhana Motherson Group (2%)

o Yanfeng International Automotive Technology Co Ltd (2%)

o Flex-N-Gate Corporation (2%)

o Continental AG (2%)

o Grupo Antolin (2%)

o Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd (2%)

o Hyundai Mobis (2%)

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the injection molded automotive parts market include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Lanxess AG, Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Borealis AG, INEOS Group Holdings S.A., Formosa Plastics Corporation, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Reliance Industries Limited, and Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the injection molded automotive parts market include Genuine Parts Company, LKQ Corporation, Alliance Automotive Group, Uni-Select Inc., Meyer Distributing, Keystone Automotive Industries, Factory Motor Parts Company, Interamerican Motor Corporation (IMC), Euro Car Parts Limited, and Parts Authority.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market?

• Major end users in the injection molded automotive parts market growth include Tesla Inc., Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., BMW AG, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Volkswagen AG, Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Corporation, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Subaru Corporation, Audi AG, Porsche AG, Volvo Car Corporation, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc, Tata Motors Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Renault Group, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, BYD Company Limited, and Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• High-performance polyamide materials are advancing lightweighting and safety in injection molded automotive parts, enabling metal replacement while improving thermal stability, flame resistance, and long-term durability, particularly in electric vehicle (EV) applications.

• Example: In June 2025, BASF introduced Ultramid Advanced N3U42G6, a non-halogenated flame-retardant polyamide 9T designed for high-voltage EV components.

• This innovation enhances the reliability and safety of connectors, inverters, and battery systems by providing superior heat resistance, electro-corrosion protection, and durable performance under demanding operating conditions.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Low-Constant-Pressure Injection Molding Advancing Efficiency And Sustainability

• Multi-Layer Injection Molding Technologies Supporting Circular Manufacturing

• Digital Design And DFM Tools Streamlining Injection Molding Processes

• Strategic Partnerships Strengthening Injection Molding Capabilities In Emerging Markets

• Government Incentive Schemes Boosting Domestic Auto Component Manufacturing

