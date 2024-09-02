President Cyril Ramaphosa: Opening remarks at the official talks with President Xi Jinpingon

Your Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China,

Honourable Ministers and Deputy Ministers from China and South Africa,

Ambassadors of China and South Africa,

Senior officials,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Your Excellency, I am grateful for your invitation to undertake this second State Visit to your wonderful country.

I fondly recall your fourth State Visit to South Africa last year, as we celebrated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries.

I reaffirmed that our political rapport is the foundation of an unwavering and valuable friendship.

You declared that our two countries have entered a ‘golden era’ of cooperation.

South Africa is pleased, as you have proposed, to upgrade our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to an All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in a New Era.

This will elevate our mutually beneficial political and economic ties for the benefit of both our countries and our people.

South Africa has entered a new period in our 30 years of democracy.

The newly formed Government of National Unity continues to place the achievement of the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the pursuit of a better Africa and world at the centre of our foreign policy.

As our history demands, South Africa will continue to pursue progressive internationalism. We remain firmly committed to the One China Policy.

Our two countries share many common objectives.

Building on the firm foundation of solidarity, we continue to provide support in promoting our interests, those of the African Continent and the Global South.

I am confident that we will have the opportunity to openly exchange views on many issues regarding our political, economic and technical cooperation as outlined in the 10-Year Strategic Programme of Cooperation.

I am also confident that we will find common ground on key regional issues and other global challenges.

I am confident that these shared sentiments will be expressed in the Joint Declaration.

We have witnessed an increase in our bilateral trade.

However, as South Africa, we would like to narrow the trade deficit and address the structure of our trade.

We were encouraged by the inward procurement mission of Chinese companies last year. We urge for more sustainable manufacturing and job-creating investments.

Development cooperation between our two countries continues to grow, covering many areas.

We welcome the progress made in several FOCAC-related projects.

Last year, South Africa hosted the 10th BRICS Summit, and we appreciate China’s support for the positive outcomes achieved.

South Africa will support China in delivering a successful 2024 FOCAC Summit.

My government looks forward to ongoing cooperation with China in multilateral affairs.

The world faces many geopolitical, socio-economic, technological, environmental and other global challenges.

South Africa will use the opportunity of hosting the G20 Summit next year to focus global attention on the developmental challenges confronting Africa and the countries of the Global South.

As we enter a new phase of our partnership, we should continue to consult closely in pursuit of a just, equitable and prosperous world.

I look forward to engaging with you on many issues.

I believe that our elevated levels of mutual trust will accommodate each other's interests, views and concerns – and deepen our cooperation as we build a shared future.

I thank you.