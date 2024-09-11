Natural Food Colors And Flavors Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Natural Food Colors And Flavors Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global natural food colors and flavors market has shown strong growth in recent years, expanding from $6.1 billion in 2023 to $6.56 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The market is anticipated to reach $9.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%. This growth is driven by increasing consumer health awareness, regulatory changes, and the expanding food and beverage industry, alongside the rising demand for organic foods and clean-label products.

Rising Global Demand for Food and Beverages Drives Natural Food Colors and Flavors Market Growth

The increased demand for food and beverages is a key factor driving the growth of the natural food colors and flavors market. As consumer preferences shift towards natural, healthy, and clean-label products, natural food colors and flavors have become integral in enhancing the sensory attributes of food and beverages. For instance, according to Common Thread Collective, the global revenue of the food and beverage industry is expected to rise from $506.3 billion in 2021 to $856.9 billion by 2025, highlighting the significant growth potential for natural food colors and flavors.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the natural food colors and flavors market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, CHR. Hansen Holding A/S, Kerry Group PLC, San-Ei Gen F.F.I. Inc., and Symrise AG, among others. These companies are focusing on localizing production to meet the specific tastes and preferences of regional markets. This trend not only reduces shipping costs but also boosts local economies by supporting local manufacturers and creating jobs.

For example, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) has established a production facility in India to produce mint flavors tailored to the Indian market. This facility sources raw materials from local farmers, promoting economic growth and reducing environmental impact through shorter supply chains.

Segments:

• Color Type: Caramel, Carotenoids, Anthocyanins, Curcumin, Annatto, Copper Chlorophyllin, Capsanthin, Other Color Types

• Flavor Type: Natural Extracts, Aroma Chemicals, Essential Oils, Other Flavor Types

• Form: Liquid And Gel, Dry

• Application: Beverages, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy And Frozen, Meat Products, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

In 2023, Europe was the largest region in the natural food colors and flavors market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The region's rapid economic growth, coupled with increasing consumer demand for natural and healthy food products, is driving the expansion of the market.

Natural Food Colors And Flavors Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Natural Food Colors And Flavors Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on natural food colors and flavors market size, natural food colors and flavors market drivers and trends, natural food colors and flavors market major players, natural food colors and flavors competitors' revenues, natural food colors and flavors market positioning, and natural food colors and flavors market growth across geographies. The natural food colors and flavors market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

