Death infant baby girl found behind girls’ dormitory, police investigate

An infant dead baby girl was found behind a girls’ dormitory at Jones Adventist College (JAC) at Vela La Vela in Western Province recently.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Superintendent Wilken Miriki said, “The dead infant was found during school work time in the afternoon on 15th of August 2024.”

Supervising PPC Miriki said, “It was alleged that the mother of the infant baby is from Kolobangara island who is a form five student at JAC.”

PPC Miriki said, “Currently Gizo police are investigating the matter and appeal to anyone who knows any information about the sad incident to assist police with information.”

Superintendent Miriki said, “This is really a sad incident that has occurred which involved a student. We must support one another and work together to prevent such occurrences.”

Mr. Miriki said, “This is an inhumane act. This inhumane act needs serious attention and action to be taken to stop such practices from happening.”

He said, “Parents guardians and schools, it is our paramount duty to look after our young children to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring.”

